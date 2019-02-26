Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that lawyer, convicted felon, and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen intends to provide evidence that his ex-boss has engaged in criminal activity since becoming the president. Perhaps as a coincidence, Trump surrogate and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz issued what appears to be a threat to Cohen, regarding an alleged series of extramarital affairs:

Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot... — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 26, 2019

Alleging details that have yet to be reported or made public, Congressman Gaetz, a career lawyer, told the Daily Beast that he did not consider his tweet to be an example of witness tampering. He was simply “challenging the veracity and character of a witness. We do it everyday. We typically do it during people’s testimony.” Gaetz added, in a profound misunderstanding of John Stuart Millm that “This is what it looks like to compete in the marketplace of ideas.”

But on CNN, former prosecutor Laura Coates told Wolf Blitzer she indeed considered the Congressman’s tweet to be witness intimidation:

Now the idea of somebody doing this is really odd to me, given the fact that we’re very well-versed at this point in time of what intimidation looks like. There have been discussions about the president’s tweets, using Twitter as a medium to do so. This to me is a classic test example of someone saying, ‘Listen, I’m going to try and harass you, I haven’t proposed physical violence.’ That’s not the requirement. I haven’t threatened you in some way. I haven’t said, ‘If you don’t do X, this will happen.’ But harassment is part of the witness intimidation statutes, talking about, are you trying to somehow influence or withhold testimony. That’s doing that exact thing.

It appears that Representative Gaetz is banking on the “speech or debate” clause of the Constitution, in which lawmakers are allowed a great deal of rhetorical leeway while Congress is in session. In a text to the New York Times, Gaetz claimed he was “testing the veracity and character of Michael Cohen. That is allowed.” In a text to Vox, Gaetz told reporter Alex Ward that those watching Cohen’s testimony tomorrow should prepare for “fireworks,” possibly referring to Republicans plans to paint Cohen as a liar and convicted felon – a strategy that could backfire since Trump’s lawyer broke the law while working for the president.

In a statement, Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis stated that Gaetz’s constituents in Florida would “not appreciate that their Congressman has set a new low,” and expected that lawmakers would “repudiate his words and conduct.” Meanwhile, Davis’s client is preparing to give what could be the most damning evidence yet in all of the investigations into Trump’s alleged misconduct. With documents and financial statements in hand, Cohen will reportedly give testimony that Trump was an ersatz success prior to The Apprentice, and lay out in “granular detail” how the president concocted the plan to give hush money to Stormy Daniels – a payoff that resulted in one of Cohen’s two campaign finance felonies. Cohen may also reportedly discuss the president’s racist comments, as he did last year when he told Vanity Fair that Trump said to him in 2016 that “black people are too stupid to vote for me.”

Gaetz, a second-term Congressman for the staunchly Republican Florida panhandle, is one of Trump’s most outspoken advocates on the hill, and one of the more active Twitter users in the legislative branch. “I aspire to be the conservative AOC,” the 36-year-old Congressman once said, referring in part to the upstart Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s social media savvy. However, to date, the 29-year-old Bronx lawmaker has yet to engage in potential felony action while online.