Mark Harris Won’t Run in NC-09, Backs Election Fraud Truther

The Republican candidate at the heart of an election fraud scandal in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district says he won’t run in a special election to fill the seat. Mark Harris, whose campaign had hired a Republican operative accused of improperly collecting and altering absentee ballots in Bladen County, urged supporters to back Union County commissioner Stony Rushing instead.

Mark Harris endorses Union Co Commissioner @StonyRushing for the seat. Rushing attended every day of the hearing last week in support of Harris. He also spearheaded a referendum by Union BOCC in support of Harris’ certification #NC09 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/qc9iwv4Neg — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 26, 2019

Rushing, a Republican and the owner of Take Aim Training Range, did not return emails sent to his government account and to an AOL address linked to his professional website by press time. But a Facebook page that appears to belong to him features weeks of posts denying any possibility of election fraud. (It also features multiple photos of Rushing dressed as Jefferson Davis “Boss” Hogg, a recurring character on the Dukes of Hazzard.)

As recently as Saturday, Rushing had decried the state board of elections’ fraud hearings:

In earlier posts, Rushing seems to suggest that fraud didn’t occur at all, and that NCSBE’s investigation was politically motivated:

Want to solve the irregularities issue in Bladen County? Contact your favorite reporter and ask them to do one... Posted by Stony Rushing on Thursday, January 17, 2019

Open Letter to Mark Harris Mark, I want you to know that you have strong support from the 9th District Voters even... Posted by Stony Rushing on Saturday, December 15, 2018

On January 10, Rushing accused Jens Lutz, the former chairman of the Bladen County Elections Board, of seeking “revenge” against the operative, Leslie McCrae Dowless, for personal reasons. Lutz, who also formerly chaired the county Democratic party, resigned from the elections board in December; the Raleigh News & Observer reports that he and Dowless had once owned a political consulting firm.

Looks like we have been scammed in the 9th District. April 2018- Jens Lutz appointed to Bladen Elections Board serves... Posted by Stony Rushing on Thursday, January 10, 2019

Lutz appears in another graphic that Rushing posted to both his Facebook and a Twitter account in his name:

Rushing also claimed to have contacted the Justice Department to complain that “a political coup” had occurred in the district, and once said that the FBI should investigate the NSCBE.

Today I have submitted a request to the US Department of Justice for an investigation into the NC State Board of... Posted by Stony Rushing on Sunday, December 30, 2018

We need an FBI investigation into the State Elections Board in NC. Posted by Stony Rushing on Friday, December 7, 2018

Rushing may prove to be a controversial candidate for other reasons, too. In 2015, not long after Dylann Roof murdered nine members of the historically black Mother Emanuel church in Charleston, South Carolina, Rushing introduced and passed a measure that prevented Union County from removing Confederate flags on display at a local courthouse. “I don’t have a problem with the flag or our history,” he said to the Charlotte Observer at the time. He probably won’t be the only Republican running to replace Robert Pittenger, the incumbent Harris defeated last year. Republicans Tommy Tucker and Matthew Ridenhour also told WSOC 9 that they’re considering runs. Dan McCready, the Democrat that Harris narrowly defeated in November, will also run in the special election.