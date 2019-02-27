Hey, Did You Know Michael Cohen Has an Accent?

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. He said a lot of things. He called Donald Trump a “con man” and said he’d once been ordered to make sure Trump’s alma maters did not ever release his grades or SAT scores. He said Trump once remarked that his son Don Jr. had “the worst judgment in the world.” And he said all this in a thick Long Island accent. An accent which bemused, perplexed, and entertained Twitter amid the, you know, unraveling of our democracy.
Michael Cohen, a born and raised New Yorker, has a New York accent. Go figure. He also did not, for the record, say that Trump was “good in bed.”