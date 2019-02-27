Hey, Did You Know Michael Cohen Has an Accent?

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. He said a lot of things. He called Donald Trump a “con man” and said he’d once been ordered to make sure Trump’s alma maters did not ever release his grades or SAT scores. He said Trump once remarked that his son Don Jr. had “the worst judgment in the world.” And he said all this in a thick Long Island accent. An accent which bemused, perplexed, and entertained Twitter amid the, you know, unraveling of our democracy.

Do I sound like Michael Cohen? Suddenly super aware of my New York accent 😬 — Erin Cohan (@erincohan) February 27, 2019

All I have to say about this is Michael Cohen’s accent is amazing. I really thought Ben Stiller’s accent was exaggerated, and now I know that it is not. — jaden (@jadenamos) February 27, 2019

When Michael Cohen said “Trump is both good and bad” and his New Yoik accent made it sound like “good in bed” 😂🤢 — Jennyfer (@nyferjay) February 27, 2019

What accent is Michael Cohen speaking in? Not the typical American news presenter accent. He said Trump is both good and bad. I initially heard “good in bed” #CohenTestimony #CohenHearing — Ahmed Rasheed (@a_handh) February 27, 2019

Cohen's accent is extremely New York, his language is extremely New York.



It's hard to not imagine we're living in a Scorcese movie. — Kate Gardiner (@KateGardiner) February 27, 2019

love hearing cohen's long island accent.



representation matters. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) February 27, 2019

I could see Ryan Gosling with his fake NY accent really killing the Michael Cohen role one day — Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) February 27, 2019

Cohen’s accent is LI af. — Michael C Thomas (@MooseT187) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen, a born and raised New Yorker, has a New York accent. Go figure. He also did not, for the record, say that Trump was “good in bed.”