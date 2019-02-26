Michael Cohen arrives for private testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Michael Cohen’s dramatic week of Capitol Hill testimony began Tuesday morning without much drama. The former personal lawyer and “fixer” for Donald Trump testified behind closed doors to the Senate Intelligence Committee, answering questions related to the panel’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election. He’ll address the same topic Thursday, also in private, in testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.

On Wednesday though, there should be fireworks. That’s when Cohen is set to appear in a public hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. In a statement last week, Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings laid out the topics the hearing will cover, including Trump’s compliance with campaign finance and tax laws, his business practices, and the accuracy of his public statements.

The Trump administration has already begun pushing back against Cohen. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled the predictable line of attack against Cohen Tuesday. “Disgraced felon Michael Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements,” she said in a statement. “Sadly, he will go before Congress this week and we can expect more of the same. It’s laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies.”

She’s not wrong about Cohen being liar. Indeed, he’s previously lied to Congress, which is one of the reasons he’ll begin serving a three-year prison sentence on May 6. The others are his financial crimes and campaign finance violations.

To some, Cohen record makes him an unreliable witness. But to others, it makes him someone who realizes the consequences of lying to Congress. And this, based on numerous reports, is what he plans to say:

Cohen will accuse Trump of crimes

According to the Times, Cohen plans to tell lawmakers that Trump initiated the $130,000 hush payment to Stormy Daniels meant to keep her quiet about the affair she says she had with Trump. While Trump has admitted knowledge of the payments, he says he didn’t tell Cohen to make them.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Cohen will present “evidence of criminal conduct” related to the Daniels payment that occured “since Mr. Trump became president.” It’s unclear if Cohen will address the “catch and kill” deal he orchestrated to keep former Playboy model Karen McDougal quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen, the WSJ reports, will also testify that Trump was involved in efforts to conceal the payments from the public in the lead-up before the 2016 presidential election and implicate Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in the effort.

Cohen is also expected to address, the Post reports, a BuzzFeed News story that said Trump instructed Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow project. Robert Mueller’s office has disputed the BuzzFeed News story, which initially led some to call for Trump’s impeachment, and Cohen has yet to comment on it publicly.

Cohen will also accuse Trump of being a racist, lying, cheat

Cohen will testify that Trump lies about his wealth when it suits him, the Washington Post reports. “Trump used high numbers for his purposes, such as getting on the top 10 wealthiest people on the Forbes list, and low numbers, when it came time to paying real estate taxes,” a person familiar with Cohen’s expected testimony told the paper.

Cohen also plans to tell lawmakers that Trump made racist comments in front of him, including “questioning the intelligence of African-Americans,” Politico reports.

Cohen will bring receipts

Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis hasn’t said much about what to expect from his client, but he has said that Cohen has “worked very hard on this moment to not only tell the truth, but to back it up with documents.”

Among the documents, which will reportedly be made visible to those watching at home, will be financial statements demonstrating that Trump has inflated his net worth.

He’ll also bring a document, Politco reports, to “refute a claim by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, that Cohen used a $35,000 a month retainer from Trump as reimbursement for paying off Daniels.”

Committee Republicans will call Cohen a liar

White House aides expect GOP members on the Oversight Committee, led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan, to aggressively go after Cohen’s credibility. The Times reports that Republican members will spend their allotted time “trying to paint him as a liar and accusing him of fabricating stories to help his cause.”

Of the minority party’s plans in the hearing, Jordan has said, “Our members intend to question Mr. Cohen about the crimes he pleaded guillty to, other criminal activity he participated in but refused to disclose, his international financial dealings and a long list of other probative activities.”

Cohen will explain why he’s turned on Trump

When Cohen, who once said he’s take a bullet for his boss, appeared in front of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees in the fall of 2017, he lied, telling lawmakers that discussion of a potential Trump Tower in Moscow ended in early 2016. He alter admitted that those discussions went on into June of that year. Those lies are part of the reason why he’s going to jail for three years.

What’s changed in the last year and half that has led Cohen to go from lying for Trump, to trying to destroy him? Cohen plans to explain.