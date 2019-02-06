Mulvaney: Trump Not Mentioning Debt Because ‘Nobody Cares’

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Mick Mulvaney’s progression from debt-hysteric, government-shutting Freedom Caucus insurgent to debt-increasing budget director: a play in five short acts.

1. “The only place it would make sense to borrow money to solve a debt crisis is Washington, D.C. You wouldn’t do it, I wouldn’t do it.” —Mick Mulvaney, 2011.

2. “You can’t just like spending that your party wants and dislike spending that the other party wants.” —Mick Mulvaney, November 2016.

3. “Is Trump going to get a little deference [on deficits] because he’s in the same party? Perhaps.” —Mulvaney, also November 2016.

4. “Right now we are nearly $20 trillion in debt, but Mick is a very high-energy leader with deep convictions for how to responsibly manage our nation’s finances and save our country from drowning in red ink.” —President Trump, as quoted in the Washington Post, “Trump names Rep. Mick Mulvaney, a fiscal hawk, to head budget office,” December 2016.

5. “When asked if the deficit will be mentioned in #SOTU speech, chief of staff Mulvaney said “nobody cares,” per attendee.”