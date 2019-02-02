Northam Denies Yearbook Racism, Admits Blackface Racism — and Still Won’t Resign

It was bad. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam publicly refused to resign on Saturday, though the press conference he held to explain why may have set a new national standard for political cluelessness and/or self immolation. Less than a day after he apologized for appearing in a racist 1984 yearbook photo showing someone in Ku Klux Klan garb next to someone wearing blackface, Northam denied having appeared in the photograph or having had anything to do with it. The reason he was sure of this, Northam explained, was because he did remember when he won a dance contest that same year after “darkening” his face as part of a Michael Jackson costume.

Northam says he did blackface at a dance contest in San Antonio that same year "as part of a Michael Jackson costume," but insists he isn't in the yearbook photo pic.twitter.com/T9SUeRqv0m — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 2, 2019

Northam’s reasoning was thus that if he could remember that racist costume, he would definitely remember donning the one captured in that yearbook photo, but could not. Instead, after conferring with his medical school classmates, Northam came to believe that he was not, as he had originally said and apparently believed on Friday, one of the people in the photograph. But he we was happy to recount everything he remembered about the time he did wear blackface at a 1984 dance contest in San Antonio, Texas. He explained what he wore, how he’d won the contest by imitating Michael Jackson’s moonwalk, and how he had known — apparently from previous experience — not to put on a lot of black shoe polish on his face because it was hard to get off:

Northam explains that his actual blackface incident was at a dance contest where he dressed as Michael Jackson and put shoe polish on his face.



He says he won the contest because he learned how to moonwalk. pic.twitter.com/BXFC4wVJDq — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 2, 2019

When an incredulous reporter then asked the governor if he remembered how to moonwalk, Northam actually seemed to actually consider giving a demonstration before his wife dissuaded him:

Video of when Ralph Northam gets asked by a reporter if he can still moonwalk. He looks around as if for space – only to be cut off by his wife who says, "inappropriate circumstances." pic.twitter.com/jcV2VJCtoD — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 2, 2019

As far as how the racist yearbook photo came to end up in the yearbook and who was in it, if not him, Northam said that after speaking with some of his classmates, it came to his attention that numerous photos had been published in the wrong spots in that year’s yearbook, which he claimed he did not buy at the time and had not seen until Friday. He also said that an investigation was underway, and he hoped to be able to release more information soon, including the results of a facial recognition software analysis of the two people in the photo. He also pointed out, as media reports already have, that there were other photographs of people in blackface throughout the yearbook, and said none of those were him either.

When Northam was also asked to explain why another one of his yearbook profiles, from military school, listed one of his nicknames as “Coonman.” The governor apologized for that too, but claimed that a few students at the school had referred to him by that name but he did not know why, and he was not responsible for the name appearing on his yearbook profile. (He did not explain how two different yearbook staffs could both be at fault for the two known instances of racism appearing in his yearbook profiles.)

Standing back, Northam’s political reasoning for all of this, it would seem, was that he could counteract one disturbing racist incident from his past by admitting to and then denying it, while also admitting to a separate, previously unknown racist incident — amid numerous other clueless remarks.

Northam’s reasoning as to why he should remain in office after all of these revelations was equally unsound. He explained that he did not know his dance-contest blackface was offensive at the time, and that many others had acted similarly those days. He said that he hoped Virginians and the people his actions had hurt would give him the opportunity to earn their forgiveness (while he remained governor). Northam said that resigning would be the “easy” way out. Instead, he explained, he would take the harder path — the one which would allow him to participate in and listen to the important conversation about bigotry and racism that his alleged and admitted racism has caused. He would remain governor, he said, because he was still able, he believed, to fulfill his oath of office.

He also noted how many black friends he had in his desegregated high school, and how he’d had a person of color explain to him why his actions had been offensive — “and I will never do it again.”

Meanwhile, outside the alternate reality of Northam’s press conference, the stream of denunciations and calls for his resignation has been quick and brutal since not long after the yearbook photo emerged. The pushback has from Democratic lawmakers, officials, and presidential candidates; and from the Democratic Party of Virginia; and from liberal organizations, newspaper editorial boards, and anyone else who thought they could or should influence Northam. Over the past 24 hours, the only people who have been defending the governor are the fictitious Democrats who live in the imaginations of right-wing pundits.

On Saturday night, however, Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner — two of Northam’s most important allies in the state — finally called on him to resign as well. The senators cited his press conference, saying they called him afterwards and told him they “no longer believe” he can effectively serve as governor. With no allies left, it’s undoubtedly a matter of when, not if, Northam is finally forced to realize the same. And when that happens, the job will fall to lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax — a 39-year-old progressive Democrat who will become the second black governor in Virginia’s history.