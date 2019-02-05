Report: Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Trump Inaugural Committee

The party, and the investigations, never end. Photo: KEVIN DIETSCH/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Already a target of the special counsel, the Trump Inaugural Committee may now be at the center of a new investigation into contacts with foreign agents in the festive days running up to Donald Trump’s presidency. On Monday, federal prosecutors from New York’s Southern District reportedly asked the committee to hand over documents about its donors and finances, so that they may determine if any foreign agents donated illegally to the group, and, more crucially, if inauguration staff knew such contributions were illegal.

According to CNN, the committee may be on the hook for up to seven potential crimes, including some flashy ones: conspiracy against the United States, money laundering, wire fraud, mail fraud, inaugural committee disclosure violations, and two types of straw donor violations. According to the New York Times, the subpoena requires that the committee submit “documents related to all of the committee’s donors and guests; any benefits handed out, including tickets and photo opportunities with the president; federal disclosure filings; vendors; contracts; and more.”

The inauguration committee chairman was Thomas J. Barrack, the Trump ally who suggested Paul Manafort as a candidate for campaign manager. A longtime friend of the president, he has already been interviewed by Robert Mueller in regards to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and his dealings with the now-incarcerated Manafort. The billionaire-led committee raised an astonishing $107 million for the inauguration, more than twice the amount raised by any previous group, and much more than was needed for the effort. According to ABC News, the committee spent lavishly on less-than-necessary items: $130,000 for custom seat cushions for Trump, $10,000 for makeup for waiters, and $2.7 million to fly in dancers from Las Vegas to do a rendition of Sinatra’s “New York, New York.”

In April 2018, reports emerged that the special counsel is looking at the inaugural committee, to determine if Russian oligarchs illegally funneled money into the group. Mueller was reportedly drawn to the committee because of all the oligarch-class Russians running around the inauguration and its subsequent events. But Southern District prosecutors reportedly had a different tip-off: a recording of Michael Cohen speaking to an inauguration contractor, discovered in the April 2018 raid of his office. No wonder the president is so mean to him online.