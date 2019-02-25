fix the subway

Bad Subway Still Bad

By
Photo: lolitapop9 via Twitter

Good morning, New York. It’s a beautiful Monday. The sun is intermittently shining. The wind is blowing so violently it feels like it might sweep you off to Kansas. And the MTA is, as usual, doing a crack job of keeping the New York City subway system in tip-top shape.

Today’s honorable mention comes from a Twitter user whose morning commute got a bit of a jolt when the escalator they were riding essentially started to eat itself while they were riding it. “Could’ve shredded someone’s foot,” @Lolitapop9 wrote on Twitter with a picture of the escalator in question.

The Fifth Avenue and 53rd Street E/M station, in case you’re wondering, does not have an elevator. Which means that escalator is all the more important for people who are not able to climb stairs. (It is, of course, of no matter to people who are unable to use an escalator in the first place and have already written off this station as one of their limited transit options.) The MTA says it’s on it. Greatest city in the world.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Bad Subway Still Bad