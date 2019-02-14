On Thursday, Amazon announced via the New York Times that after much fanfare and flak, it will not be moving forward with opening its second headquarters — HQ2, if you will — in Long Island City, New York. (This news isn’t terribly surprising, given recent leaked reports that the company was considering pulling out of New York.) Which is to say, if you want to put it another way, that Amazon is leaving New York. Jeff Bezos is leaving New York. Which means that Bezos is the perfect candidate for writing an overwrought Medium essay detailing his reasons for leaving New York.
If you’re not familiar with the “Why I’m Leaving New York” essay trope, consider yourself now informed. Which means you’ll now be able to better appreciate the uninspired humor that is everyone and their mother making the same “‘Why I’m Leaving New York,’ by Jeff Bezos” joke on Twitter. (Bonus points if you were the first or second person to do it, though.)
Great work, everyone.