Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Thursday, Amazon announced via the New York Times that after much fanfare and flak, it will not be moving forward with opening its second headquarters — HQ2, if you will — in Long Island City, New York. (This news isn’t terribly surprising, given recent leaked reports that the company was considering pulling out of New York.) Which is to say, if you want to put it another way, that Amazon is leaving New York. Jeff Bezos is leaving New York. Which means that Bezos is the perfect candidate for writing an overwrought Medium essay detailing his reasons for leaving New York.

"Why I'm Leaving New York," a personal essay by Jeff Bezos — Pig: Babe in the City (@samcorb) February 14, 2019

If you’re not familiar with the “Why I’m Leaving New York” essay trope, consider yourself now informed. Which means you’ll now be able to better appreciate the uninspired humor that is everyone and their mother making the same “‘Why I’m Leaving New York,’ by Jeff Bezos” joke on Twitter. (Bonus points if you were the first or second person to do it, though.)

"Why I'm Leaving New York" by Jeff Bezos. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) February 14, 2019

Jeff Bezos via Medium: Why I'm Leaving New York https://t.co/YZftsJ09Bl — D.C. (@cdommochie) February 14, 2019

Why I'm Leaving New York, by Jeff Bezos — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 14, 2019

Why I'm leaving New York City, Quitting Twitter & Taking a Break From Selfies



by Jeff Bezos — Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) February 14, 2019

“Why I’m Leaving New York,” by Jeff Bezos — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 14, 2019

Jeff Bezos: Why I'm Leaving New York — Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) February 14, 2019

"Why I'm leaving New York"



By,

Jeff Bezos — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) February 14, 2019

"Why I'm Leaving New York" by Amazon HQ — Eric Silver (@primesilver) February 14, 2019

Amazon: Why I'm Leaving New York https://t.co/QTrrZubdk9 — alfred 🆖 (@alfredwkng) February 14, 2019

since brands are bad posters now, i expect amazon to post a bad "why i'm leaving new york" thinkpiece within the day — swanson's Hungry NB (@wolicyponk) February 14, 2019

Great work, everyone.

Was gonna make the Jeff Bezos "Why I'm Leaving New York" Medium post joke, but Twitter shows I'm too late for it to be original. — Ryan Lytle (@rlytle) February 14, 2019