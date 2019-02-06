Unicode Introduces New Emoji for 2019

Photo: Emojipedia

The Unicode Consortium, the governing body in charge of the official emoji, has announced a bunch of new pictographs for version 12.0. As is usually the case, the final list is a hodgepodge of many different things. You’ve got your colored squares, the long-awaited white heart, falafel, a yo-yo, and a one-piece swimsuit among the bunch.

Many of the new emoji have to do with with accessibility and mobility. There are motorized and manual wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs, a red-tipped cane, service dogs, and hearing aids.

There are 230 new emoji for 2019, counting all of the gender, hair-color, and skin-tone variants. There’s only one new yellow face emoji, of a person yawning, which should get plenty of use on social media. New animals include a sloth, an otter, an orangutan, and a skunk.

You can find the full list of new emoji here. They should hit computers and mobile devices later this year.