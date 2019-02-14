White House Tries to Hide Official News That Trump Is Obese

The president in his largest coat to-date. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday, just after Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the possible declaration of a national emergency using the notes app, the White House quietly released the results of President Trump’s annual physical, six days after the four-hour doctor’s visit occurred. Enough time had passed that Dick Cheney’s former physician – who knows a thing or two or five about cardiovascular health – began to speculate about what sort of results the president might be concealing. Turns out, it’s nothing one of Trump’s oversized coats can’t hide: at 243 pounds, according to his BMI index, the president is obese.

The Body Mass Index – which measures weight divided by height, squared – certainly has its flaws, the primary one being that it cannot determine between fat and muscle. But considering that Trump’s BMI of 30.4 was derived from his self-reported height of six feet, three inches, it’s likely that his BMI measurement is much higher. According to the girther micro-movement of 2018, or anyone who’s seen a picture of the purportedly six-foot-three Trump next to the definitely six-foot-one Obama, the president may not be as tall as he says he is. Then, according to Maggie Haberman, there’s speculation among “several allies and associates” that Trump weighs more than he’s putting on.

After last year’s physical, outside physicians determined that Trump’s check-up revealed more serious issues than his then-doctor Ronny Jackson let on. Jackson claimed that Trump was in “excellent” health, dispute having an LDL cholesterol count of 143 – well over the ideal level of 100 for “bad” cholesterol. A Stanford doctor interviewed by the New York Times said he would “definitely” be concerned of Trump’s risk of heart attack if he were one of his patients. To the president’s credit – despite not losing the 10 to 15 pounds that Jackson recommended – last week’s physical showed that Trump did lower his cholesterol to 122, which is still 20 points above the preferred range.

According to Trump’s physician Sean Conley, the oldest-ever president, who reportedly drinks up to a dozen Diet Cokes a day, “remains in very good health overall.” That claim has fallen a bit in since the 2015 overstatement from Trump’s then-doctor Harold Bornstein: “Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”