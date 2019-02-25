Women Should Have to Register for a Military Draft Too, Judge Rules

The Guardian’s Julia Carrie Wong isn’t the only one taking advantage of the debate to figure out who she doesn’t want to work for:





The fascinating thing about the people defending Amy Klobuchar’s reportedly abusive workplace behavior is that none of them are challenging the facts. Instead they argue that:





a) abuse isn’t really abuse

b) men are abusive too

c) they too would enjoy being abusive





To the extent that these apologists are revealing how they would act or have acted in workplace scenarios where power was being abused, I am grateful for the information.





Writer Moira Donegan suggests a very sensible middle ground:





It’s perfectly possible to think both that Klobuchar is a terrible boss and also that a man could be a terrible boss without getting this much bad press for it. Sometimes the problem with sexism is that men aren’t held to the same standards that women are when they should be.





Sometimes the problem isn’t that standards for women are too high. Sometimes the problem is that standards for men are too damn low. [I]t’s not a question of “Is woman a jerk OR is she a victim of sexism?” It can be both. Sexism isn’t something that only happens to morally impeccable women.





Data Progress’ Sean McElwee makes a different point about progressive workplaces:





My continuing take on the Klobuchar stuff is that people who haven’t spent time in professional progressive spaces underestimate the gains that could be had from better labor/HR practices that don’t really get a lot of attention. Public financing would be great for progressives. Reducing low-level staff turnover and burnout at progressive organizations would do more and is more broadly achievable.





There is a lot of attention on how the right exploits the campaign finance system. In terms of legislative success, exploiting lack of internal bureaucratic and administrative capacity at the state level has delivered them far more wins.





Behavior like Klobuchar’s isn’t just bad for progressives because it’s clearly abusive. High staff turnover increases power of corporations and lobbyists by reducing internal policymaking capacity.





Meanwhile, Scott Lemieux argues in a blog post that if nothing else, the debate should result in more scrutiny of male candidates’ managerial styles, as well as more perspective:





[T]here need to be evaluations of every candidate’s behavior towards staff, including Bernie (where, as [Vox’s Laura] McGann says, there’s a fair amount of smoke) and Biden if he runs. And reporters need to keep in mind that staff — including women — may have internalized different expectations for what constitutes acceptable behavior for men and women.





This is how Trainwreck author Sady Doyle defined progress on Friday:





The gender-politics takeaway here isn’t “women should be able to be shitty and mean,” it’s “men who are shitty and mean usually don’t get in trouble.” Shitty behavior isn’t a victory for women, holding men and women to the same standard of conduct is.





On Saturday, Doyle also noted why women have good reasons to distrust the coverage of Klobuchar:





I think many women assume the Klobuchar stories spring from sexism, not because they support abusive female behavior, but because the media creates so many exaggerated or fake “scandals” about female candidates that they just assume this is also exaggerated.





It isn’t true in this instance — her behavior really did turn out to be unacceptable - but that’s why media bias is harmful. It not only spreads misinformation but creates distrust in the public.



