You Can Now Pick Up Your Amazon Order at Coachella

Sneak peak at Coachella 2019. (To be clear, this is not a real photo from Coachella.) Photo-Illustration: Konstantin Sergeyev/Intelligencer. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella, like everything else, is now brought to you by Amazon. The online retailer announced it will be placing lockers at the musical festival in April. Attendees can use the lockers to preorder items like sunscreen and phone chargers, according to TechCrunch, which will be waiting for them upon their arrival at the festival. If you’re going to Coachella and want to order some camping gear or glitter before you get there, you’ll be able to select the Coachella lockers as your shipping option during checkout.

The lockers — Amazon operates hundreds of delivery lockers around the United States — are being introduced in tandem with a retail push for the festival. TechCrunch also reports that Amazon now has a web page devoted to selling all things Coachella. There’s nothing currently for sale, but the main banner tells guests to “come back soon” to peruse Amazon’s selection.

There’s a world in which this system seems convenient. But Amazon already knows so much about me – the company has its hands in much more than just your online shopping and streaming habits – that I’d feel weird willingly forking over anymore information unnecessarily. Like where I’ll be for a weekend in April and how long I’ll be there and how pale I am based on the bottles of SPF 100 I purchased. Then again, were I the Coachella-going type – I am not and it is of the utmost importance to me that you know I am not – Amazon would, based on all my previous interactions, already know that I was going to the festival. Which, again, I am not. Because Coachella is funded by a right-wing billionaire who enjoys sinking his money into anti-LGBTQ causes. Good luck finding your lockers!