The Last Mueller Report Speculation You’ll Ever Have to Read

Mueller knows. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election may be over, but the two-year wait to find out what he and his team of investigators concluded is not. Beyond the initial reports that the special counsel has not recommended any additional indictments, the contents of the actual report, or whatever information the Justice Department and Congress ultimately allow the public to see, remain unknown and could come out at any moment — starting Sunday.

It also means that these final minutes, hours, or days are the last opportunity journalists, experts, pundits, partisans, and conspiracy theorists may ever have to engage in what has become both a loved and loathed pastime: speculation about the Mueller report.

Below is a continuously updated roundup highlighting the best and worst pre-report speculation, while it’s still possible:

This is a trick and worst is yet to come (for Trump).

Former Obama administration and Clinton campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri threads some suspicions together on Twitter:

Few thoughts about pre-spinning an unreleased report from someone who knows how game is played. It’s easy to make such a report seem innocuous in abstract and with no indictments. It will feel worse for White House when we actually see report. [It] will recap all Mueller has discovered & indictments already filed. Consider for a second how that will look and feel when it’s laid out on its entirety.

Thirdly, the House will conduct hearings on report. I know first hand from Clinton White House experience how hard it is to stop Congress from impeaching a POTUS once hearings on a special counsel report starts.

I’m not prejudging report or saying House should def impeach, just sayin once those hearings start - & considering how somber these hearings are likely to be given gravity of bad behavior we already know Mueller has found - the process can get very bad for Trump quickly.

The Mueller report doesn’t even matter.

Former George W. Bush speechwriter and current Atlantic hand David Frum argues that the Mueller report is a distraction, because everyone already knows the truth:

For two years, Americans and the world have speculated and argued about the inquiry. But along the way, we have often lost sight of the core truth of the Trump presidency: For all its many dark secrets, there have never been any real mysteries about the Trump-Russia story. …

This ultra-legalistic nation expects wrongdoing to take the form of prosecutable crimes—and justice to occur in a courtroom. But many wrongs are not crimes. And many things that are crimes are not prosecutable for one reason or another—for instance, when a statute of limitations expires.

Mueller served his country by advancing the inquiry into Trump-Russia at a time when Trump’s enablers in Congress sought to cover up for the president. Since the midterm elections, Congress has regained its independence and can recover its integrity. Mueller’s full report will surely inform and enlighten Americans about many details of what exactly happened in 2016. But the lack of further indictments by Mueller underscores that the job of protecting the country against the Russia-compromised Trump presidency belongs to Congress. It always did.

Mueller may get the final word, however.

Brookings’ Susan Hennessey cautions against assuming that House Democrats will uncover anything Mueller couldn’t:

Congressional investigations will now look at lots of questions Mueller didn’t. But to the extent Congress tries to answer for itself questions that Mueller investigated and came up empty, it is extremely unlikely to get closer to the truth than he did. The executive branch has more powerful tools and are just better investigators. Mueller is only going to answer a limited set of questions, but his conclusions should be treated as basically final. Even if he says “We couldn’t find an answer to X” odds are Congress can’t either.

She later explains what she’s waiting to find out:

Setting aside the broad conclusions, the significant factual question I want to see the Mueller report answer is whether Trump in any way directed Michael Flynn to make representations to Sergei Kislyak about lifting sanctions. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) March 23, 2019

Voters are more important than Mueller.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg thinks the real problem — how good people could vote for someone like Trump — can’t be solved with “procedural matters,” and that it’s a bad idea to “wait for some piece of evidence to come along” to convince them otherwise:

Interesting @PeteButtigieg answer on whether Mueller findings could end the Trump presidency. Short answer: Not really! pic.twitter.com/bWehHeq1GS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 23, 2019

No collusion!

A representative example of the prominent take among Trump’s allies and fans, from GOP spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel:

The whole point of the Mueller Investigation was to see if a conspiracy with Russia existed to affect the 2016 election.



Dems like Adam Schiff promised otherwise, but it ended without a single American charged for colluding with Russia.



Why?



Because there was no collusion. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 23, 2019

No collusion?

At the Washington Post, Aaron Blake tries to unravel whether or not “no collusion” accurately reflects the state of affairs, per what we know about the the report no one has read:

According to existing Justice Department guidelines, a sitting president cannot be indicted. The fact that Mueller isn’t indicting Trump tells us nothing about his conclusions about the president personally. But the fact that none of his campaign aides or advisers are going to be charged with conspiracy does suggest Trump won’t be accused.

Trump could still theoretically have collusion-related problems, particularly if (a) Trump directly colluded or (b) someone else colluded on his behalf but for some reason is not being charged with it. Perhaps they cooperated and got leniency, for example. Or perhaps Trump publicly asking Russia to steal more of Hillary Clinton’s emails could amount to collusion by itself. It’s possible, but it seems unlikely. …

Trump, to his strategic credit, kept the focus on “NO COLLUSION” throughout, perhaps knowing it was unlikely it would ever be proved and that the lack of proof could then be used to undermine whatever else Mueller finds on him. “They didn’t find collusion, so they looked for a bunch of other stuff” is already an argument the Trump team has been making. Given the intense focus on the topic, it’s important to emphasize how much Friday’s news indicates Trump was probably right — at least in Mueller’s eyes.

But the secret indictments!

Two weeks ago, head #resistance conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch published a stunning exclusive report that claimed “multiple sources with links to the intelligence communities of more than one five eyes nation, and to the Trump administration, report that Special Counsel Mueller is going to indict all three of Donald Trump’s oldest children along with Jared Kushner.”

And she’s not swayed by no-new-indictment news:

The lede here is the subject clause of the second sentence, not its predicate. https://t.co/2q4A0d9NYj — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) March 22, 2019

Good morning, all.



I remain entirely confident. Steady as she goes. https://t.co/w7N1SIdUJY pic.twitter.com/N6k6pkhI77 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) March 23, 2019

Own the fibs.

Now that no new indictments have apparently been included in the report that no one has yet read, Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemmingway thinks it’s time to retaliate, commenting Friday night on Fox News that:

“We have, for the last three years … frequently [witnessed] hysteria about treasonous collusion with Russia to steal the 2016 election,” Hemingway told the [Fox News] panel. “The fact [is] that there are no more indictments coming and the fact [is] that all of the indictments that we’ve seen thus far have been for process crimes or things unrelated to what we were told by so many people in the media was ‘treasonous collusion’ to steal the 2016 election.”

“If there is nothing there that matches what we’ve heard from the media for many years, there needs to be a reckoning and the people who spread this theory both inside and outside the government who were not critical and who did not behave appropriately need to be held accountable,” she added.

She wasn’t the only one looking for payback on Friday night, either:

A “lock her up” chant broke out at Mar-a-Lago tonight during Sen. Graham’s speech as he called for an investigation into Clinton and the origins of the dossier. Trump watched on from a table in the ballroom. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) March 23, 2019

But we actually know nothing.

Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor and Mueller interpreter extraordinaire, suggests that all speculation is pointless without more information:

It’s possible, for example, that Mueller is not proceeding against certain defendants other than the president because he has referred them to other prosecutorial offices; some of these referrals are already public, and it’s reasonable to expect there may be other referrals too. In this iteration, what is ending here is not the investigation, merely the portion of the investigation Mueller chose to retain for himself. It’s possible also that Mueller is finished because he has determined that while the evidence would support a prosecution of the president, he is bound by the Justice Department’s long-standing position that the president is not amenable to criminal process. On the obstruction front, he may well have concluded that, while the president acted to obstruct the investigation, he cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the president’s obstructive acts were not exercises of Trump’s Article II powers. It’s also possible that Mueller has strong prudential reasons for not proceeding with otherwise viable cases.

My gut instinct is that it is some combination of these factors that explains the end of the probe. Without knowing the reasons the investigation is finished, it is impossible to know how to assess its end—and nobody should try.

And nothing will ever be the same!

CNN conventional wiseman Chris Cillizza has done the math and makes plain that we are finally standing at the edge of tomorrow:

Donald Trump has been president for 792 days. Special counsel Robert Mueller has been on the job – investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and the possibility of collusion between the Russians and members of Trump’s campaign – for 675 days. … Mueller’s investigation, which has occupied 85% of Trump’s presidency, is now finished. We are likely to look back on Trump’s presidency – no matter what the report actually says – as “before Mueller report” and “after the Mueller report.”

But he also concludes that nothing really ends:

With the news that Mueller is done, Trump’s presidency as we have known it since, well, almost its first days, will begin to change. How will it change – and will that change be the beginning of the end for Trump or a new and more positive beginning?

It’s the speculation that needs to end.

Conservative pollster and “public opinion guru” Frank Luntz says enough is enough:

Speculation ≠ Journalism — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 23, 2019

Or does it?

Now that the Mueller investigation is complete, prepare for 22 months of speculating about the SDNY investigation. https://t.co/yNdZGwLGvU — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 23, 2019