Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are the two biggest names in this scandal. Who are the rest of them? Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are making the headlines, but the federal indictment outlining a massive college admissions scheme that was unsealed Tuesday includes the names of dozens of other parents who find themselves in legal trouble for doing a little too much to help their kids get into college. Here’s who they are, according to the 204-page indictment unsealed Tuesday and media reports:

Gregory Abbott and Marcia Abbott — The “founder and chairman of a packaging company for the food and beverage industry, and the former chairman and CEO of a private-label clothing manufacturer.”

Gamal Abdelaziz — A former Las Vegas gaming executive who previously worked for Wynn Macau and MGM Resorts International.

Diane Blake and Todd Blake — Diane is “an executive at a retail merchandising firm” and Todd is an “entrepreneur and investor.”

Jane Buckingham — CEO of the boutique marketing company Trendera and author of The Modern Girl’s Guide to Life, an advice book “for the busy modern woman.”

Gordon Caplan — The co-chair of mega law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and the The American Lawyer’s 2018 Dealmaker of the Year.

I-hsin “Joey” Chen — A California resident who operates a “provider of warehousing and related services for the shipping industry.”

Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn — Gregory is a doctor in Palo Alto.

Robert Flaxman — CEO and founder of Crown Realty & Development, a real estate firm.

Elizabeth Henriquez and Manuel Henriquez — Manuel is the “founder, chairman, and CEO of a publicly traded specialty finance company based in Palo Alto, California.”

Douglas Hodge — Former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. Bloomberg got him on the phone to talk about the scandal. He said, “I can’t talk right now.”

Felicity Huffman — An actress who most notably starred in Desperate Housewives.

Agustin Huneeus Jr. — An “owner of vineyards in Napa, California.”

Bruce Isackson and Davina Isackson — Bruce is president of real estate firm WP Investments.

Michelle Janavs — A “former executive at a large food manufacturer formerly owned by members of her family.”

Elisabeth Kimmel — A Las Vegas and La Jolla resident and “owner and president of a media company.”

Marjorie Klapper — A resident of Menlo Park, California, and the co-owner of “a jewelry business.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — Loughlin is an actress best known for her role on Full House and Giannulli, her husband, is a fashion designer.

Toby MacFarlane — A former “senior executive at a title insurance company.”

William E. McGlashan Jr. — A “ senior executive at a global private equity firm,” and the guy behind the Rise Fund, a social impact fund he co-founded with Bono and Jeff Skoll, eBay’s first employee.

Marci Palatella — CEO of Preservation Distillery in Kentucky.

Peter Jan Sartorio — A “packaged food entrepreneur.”

Stephen Semprevivo — An executive at Cydcor, a “privately held provider of outsourced sales teams.”

Devin Sloane — The founder of aquaTECTURE, a water-focused investment firm in Los Angeles.

John B. Wilson — The president of private equity firm Hyannis Port Capital and a former executive at Staples and Gap Inc.

Homayoun Zadeh — A dentistry professor at USC.

Robert Zangrillo — CEO of Dragon Global, a private investment firm in Miami.