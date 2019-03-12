college admissions scandal

A List of the Parents Named in the College Admissions Scandal Indictment

By
Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are the two biggest names in this scandal. Who are the rest of them? Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are making the headlines, but the federal indictment outlining a massive college admissions scheme that was unsealed Tuesday includes the names of dozens of other parents who find themselves in legal trouble for doing a little too much to help their kids get into college. Here’s who they are, according to the 204-page indictment unsealed Tuesday and media reports:

Gregory Abbott and Marcia Abbott — The “founder and chairman of a packaging company for the food and beverage industry, and the former chairman and CEO of a private-label clothing manufacturer.”

Gamal Abdelaziz — A former Las Vegas gaming executive who previously worked  for Wynn Macau and MGM Resorts International.

Diane Blake and Todd Blake — Diane is “an executive at a retail merchandising firm” and Todd is an “entrepreneur and investor.”

Jane Buckingham — CEO of the boutique marketing company Trendera and author of The Modern Girl’s Guide to Life, an advice book “for the busy modern woman.”

Gordon Caplan — The co-chair of mega law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and the The American Lawyer’s 2018 Dealmaker of the Year.

I-hsin “Joey” Chen — A California resident who operates a “provider of warehousing and related services for the shipping industry.”

Gregory Colburn and Amy Colburn — Gregory is a doctor in Palo Alto.

Robert Flaxman — CEO and founder of Crown Realty & Development, a real estate firm.

Elizabeth Henriquez and Manuel Henriquez — Manuel is the “founder, chairman, and CEO of a publicly traded specialty finance company based in Palo Alto, California.”

Douglas Hodge — Former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. Bloomberg got him on the phone to talk about the scandal. He said, “I can’t talk right now.”

Felicity Huffman — An actress who most notably starred in Desperate Housewives.

Agustin Huneeus Jr. — An “owner of vineyards in Napa, California.”

Bruce Isackson and Davina Isackson — Bruce is president of real estate firm WP Investments.

Michelle Janavs — A “former executive at a large food manufacturer formerly owned by members of her family.”

Elisabeth Kimmel — A Las Vegas and La Jolla resident and “owner and president of a media company.”

Marjorie Klapper — A resident of Menlo Park, California, and the co-owner of “a jewelry business.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli — Loughlin is an actress best known for her role on Full House and Giannulli, her husband, is a fashion designer.

Toby MacFarlane — A former “senior executive at a title insurance company.”

William E. McGlashan Jr. — A “ senior executive at a global private equity firm,” and the guy behind the Rise Fund, a social impact fund he co-founded with Bono and Jeff Skoll, eBay’s first employee.

Marci Palatella — CEO of Preservation Distillery in Kentucky.

Peter Jan Sartorio — A “packaged food entrepreneur.”

Stephen Semprevivo — An executive at Cydcor, a “privately held provider of outsourced sales teams.”

Devin Sloane — The founder of aquaTECTURE, a water-focused investment firm in Los Angeles.

John B. Wilson — The president of private equity firm Hyannis Port Capital and a former executive at Staples and Gap Inc.

Homayoun Zadeh — A dentistry professor at USC.

Robert Zangrillo — CEO of Dragon Global, a private investment firm in Miami.

More From the college admissions scandal

See All

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
All the Parents Named in the College Admissions Scandal