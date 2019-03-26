josh.barro

Like the Supreme Court, the Fed is insulated from politics, but it still consists of people who are appointed through a political process and it cannot ignore that side of things entirely.

Additionally, some of the Fed’s political critics happen to be correct on the merits right now, which makes the Fed more inclined to listen to them. When the president’s allies say the Fed screwed up by hiking rates in December and telegraphing too much inflexibility on policy, they have a point. Inflation is stable and below target, so there isn’t a great case for why the Fed needed to raise rates so much. So, when you have political power and a good point, people may listen to you, even if you’re violating norms about how elected officials are supposed to talk about monetary policy.

Normally, what you’d worry about with political influence over the Fed is that it would be pressured to keep rates low for political reasons even when that causes long-run economic damage — usually, by causing inflation. If the markets were worried about that, you’d see long-term interest rates going up to compensate investors for inflation risk. That’s not happening. This is something I discussed with the economist Tim Duy – so long as it looks like the political influence is confined to relatively modest adjustments, pushing the Fed a quarter or a half-point lower than it otherwise might be, that may not spook investors about inflation too much.

But this is also a reason we maybe can’t read as much into the yield curve as economists normally would. Normally, if the yield curve inverts, the message is the Fed’s going to have to cut rates because the economy will be weak. Now, the inverted yield curve might just mean the Fed will acquiesce and cut rates by a quarter or a half point, due to a combination of (1) political pressure and (2) the Fed maybe actually having raised rates too much.