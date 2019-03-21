College Admissions Scam Fallout: What Happened to Everyone in the Scandal

It’s going to be quite some time before we know all the consequences of Operation Varsity Blues, a sting that ended with 50 people being charged for their involvement in a bribery and cheating scheme to get unqualified children into top colleges. Detailed in hundreds of court documents — you can read our comprehensive breakdown of which kids knew what here — each parent has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of honest services mail fraud. Court proceedings and potential sentencing will take some time. But for some families involved, the fallout has already begun. We’ll be updating this post with all the latest developments, as the dust settles.
Olivia Jade Giannulli Will Reportedly Not Return to USC
Giannulli, a first year student at USC who is also a popular influencer and YouTuber with millions of subscribers, reportedly has “no plans to return to USC,” a source close to the family told People. “She can’t handle anything right now. She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home,” the same source said. Giannulli’s parents allegedly bribed USC athletics officials to designate their daughter as a recruited rower despite Giannulli never having participated in crew competitively. Her older sister, Isabella, was admitted the same way, according to prosecutors. The source did not indicate whether the elder Giannulli would return to USC.
Hallmark Is Done With Lori Loughlin
Since Loughlin was released on $1 million bail, Hallmark’s parent company, Crown Media, has publicly parted ways with the actress. (If you’re not a Hallmark channel fan, Loughlin was a longtime regular in the drama series When Calls the Heart.) “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” Crown Media Family Networks said in a statement.
When Calls the Heart, which just started its sixth season, is currently on “creative hiatus.” Netflix sources have also confirmed Aunt Becky, Loughlin’s Fuller House character, will no longer appear in new episodes.
Brands Are Also Done With Olivia Jade Giannulli
Major beauty brands, including Sephora and Estee Lauder, have both said they will no longer be working with Giannulli. She once did an ad for HP printers. The company has said it no longer is in business with her. Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Lulus, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smile Direct Club, and Boohoo still have not commented on whether or not they will remain affiliated with Giannulli.
Legal Titan Gordan Caplan Placed on Leave
Prosecutors say Caplan paid $75,000 to have his daughter’s ACT score doctored after she took the test. (She received at 32, having never scored higher than a 22 on a practice exam.) Prior to the indictment, Caplan was co-chairman of mega-law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. He has since been placed on leave. “This is a personal matter and does not involve Willkie or any of its clients,” the firm wrote in a statement reported by the Daily Beast. “In light of the seriousness of the matter, Mr. Caplan has been placed on a leave of absence from the Firm and will have no further Firm management responsibilities.”
Two Parents Resign From Prep School Board of Trustees
Michelle Janavs, a former executive of a family-owned food-manufacturing company, and Douglas Hodge, a former CEO of an investment management company, both stepped down from their seats on the board of trustees at Sage Hill School. It is unclear if these departures were voluntary or if the pair were asked to leave. The Department of Justice has subpoenaed records from current students at Sage Hill as part of ongoing investigations.
USC Rejects Six Scandal-Embroiled Applicants
After an investigation, USC found six students who had applied this year who were associated with the college admissions scheme. These students will be rejected, the New York Times reports. Students already enrolled are not allowed to register for next semester’s classes as investigators work to determine just how much they were involved in the deception. (More on that here.)
Wake Forest Will Lets Scammer Student Remain
“At this time, we do not plan to take any action against her when there is no evidence she had any knowledge of the alleged financial transaction,” said Katie Neal, a Wake Forest spokeswoman, regarding a current student who was admitted through the scheme.