All the Democrats Who Say They’re Not Running for President in 2020

For months, conventional wisdom held that the Democratic primary would be overflowing with candidates. Not only would the debates, much like those the Republicans held in 2016, likely require an adult table and a kids’ table, it seemed a few unfortunate candidates might end up sitting on the floor.

But now that 2018 has turned into 2019 and top-tier candidates have begun entering the race, it’s beginning to look as if the predictions of a primary with 30, or even 40 Democrats won’t come true. And with each new week, another would-be candidate or two pull themselves out of the running because they prefer the job they have or don’t want to endure the torture of a presidential race. They include billionaires, mayors, and senators. And they’re all not running for president. At least, that’s what they say.

Here’s a running list, organized by announcement date, of everyone who says they won’t be taking on Trump in 2020.

Oprah Winfrey

After repeatedly denying any interest in running, Oprah did so once again while stumping for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on November 1. “I don’t want to run,” she said. “I’m not trying to test any waters. Don’t want to go in those waters.”

Tim Kaine

As Hillary Clinton’s running mate, the Virginia senator received more votes than Donald Trump in 2016, but he’s not going to try to do it again next year. “My highest and best use” is in the U.S. Senate he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on November 17.

Andrew Cuomo

Weeks after winning his third four-year term as New York’s governor, Cuomo said on November 27 that his current job would keep him from pursuing a new one in Washington. “I am ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects. I’m going to be here doing the job of governor,” he said.

Jon Tester

He’s “a farmer at heart,” the Montana senator told Rachel Maddow, who prodded him to run during a December 3 appearance on her MSNBC show. “Even if I wanted to do it, and I really don’t, I’m not sure that mentally or physically I am in any shape to run the kind of race that needs to be run to be president of the United States,” he added.

Michael Avenatti

The man best known as Stormy Daniels’s lawyer never seemed like a serious contender for president, so it was little surprise that his flirtation with running ended before it got serious. A father of three, Avenatti said on December 4 that he would not be running at the request of his family, though he went on to claim that “many” of the others likely to run “have no real chance at winning.”

Deval Patrick

Though he was reportedly encouraged by team Obama to make a run at the nomination, the former Massachusetts governor took his name out of consideration on December 5, citing the “cruelty of our elections process.”

Martin O’Malley

After serving as the Democrats’ hot dad candidate in 2016, the former Maryland governor said on January 3 that he won’t be running in 2020. But in an op-ed for the Des Moines Register, he wrote that a younger hot dad should: “I believe the new leader who can best bring us together and turn us around to create that better American future, is Beto O’Rourke.”

Tom Steyer

The billionaire activist announced on January 9 that he wouldn’t run for president so he could focus “100 percent of my time, effort and resources to one cause: working for Mr. Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.”

Bob Casey

Pennsylvania’s senior senator answered a question no one was asking when he said in a statement on January 18 that “the best way for me to fight for the America that so many of us believe in is to stay in the U.S. Senate and not run for the presidency in 2020.”

Richard Ojeda

West Virginia’s most intense politician left the state Senate earlier this year after becoming one of the first Democrats in the race. On January 25, ten days after leaving office, he ended his campaign citing a lack “money to make the media pay attention.”

Chris Murphy

With so many of his colleagues jumping into the race, the Connecticut senator tweeted on January 25 that he plans to be one of the few Democrats “to stay behind to keep the fight going here!”

Eric Garcetti

The mayor of Los Angeles is young, moderate, and your “average Mexican-American-Jewish-Italian.” But despite visiting New Hampshire last year and testing out an anti-Beltway, outsider pitch, Garcetti said on January 25 that he wants to stay in L.A.: “I realize that this is what I am meant to do, this is where I want to be.”

Adam Schiff

A star of the resistance, the House Intelligence Committee chairman showed up in New Hampshire on February 4 to speak at the famed “Politics and Eggs” event. He was asked the obvious question and responded bluntly: “I’m not running.”

Mitch Landrieu

The former New Orleans mayor told CNN on February 6 that he doesn’t think he’ll run for president due to the “great candidates” already in the race. He left himself some wiggle room — “You never say never because you don’t know how things will work out” — but it sounds like Landrieu plans to sit this one out.

Eric Holder

The former Attorney General wrote in Washington Post op-ed that he won’t join the crowded Democratic primary, choosing instead to focus his efforts on the “fight to end gerrymandering.”

Hillary Clinton

This week, Clinton stated clearly what’s long been obvious: “I’m not running,” she told News 12. “But I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

Jeff Merkley

The Oregon Senator faked supporters out with a video titled “My Plan for 2020.” His plan? To stay in the Senate. “I believe that there are Democrats now in the presidential race who are speaking to the importance of tackling the big challenges we face,” he said. “But what I’m also sure of is that, right now, the Senate is not prepared to be a full partner in this fight. My best contribution is to run for re-election and do all I can to help the Senate be a full partner in addressing the challenges before us.”

