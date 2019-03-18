Thinking of another good tweet. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump woke up in a bad mood Saturday. And again on Sunday. We know this because he tweeted all the way through it, attacking a long and varied list of people, including autoworkers, members of his own party, and even a few Fox News anchors.

For everyone who had something better to do than comb through Trump’s incessant whining this weekend, here’s a list of everything he attacked over the 49 tweets he sent out Saturday and Sunday. Conspicuously absent following the attacks on two New Zealand mosques Friday: a condemnation of white supremacy.

Autoworkers

Trump wants the UAW in Lordstown, Ohio, where a General Motors plant recently shut down, to “stop complaining and get the job done.” What job they’re supposed to get done is not at all clear.

Clinton, Hillary

Trump dropped his all-time favorite nickname, Crooked Hillary, amid a rant about the Russia investigation.

Democrats

They’re sore losers who concocted the Russia investigation after Trump won in 2016. They also tried to “steal a Presidential Election.”

Fake News Media

It’s working with Democrats to silence Jeanine Pirro, who was reportedly suspended for Islamophobic remarks related to Representative Ilhan Omar, out of jealousy for her good ratings.

France

The country sucks and so does the Paris Climate Accord.

Fox News anchors Arthel Neville, Leland Vittert, and Shepard Smith

Trump suggested in a tweet that the first two were trained by CNN before joining Fox News, and called Smith the news channel’s “lowest rated anchor.”

General Motors

Trump called GM CEO Mary Barra to complain about the company closing its plant in Lordstown, Ohio: “She blamed the UAW Union — I don’t care, I just want it open!”

Google

The tech giant is “helping China and their military, but not U.S.,” Trump complained. He was echoing comments made in congressional testimony last week by Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, General Joseph Dunford.

Google denied Trump’s accusation in a statement: “We are not working with the Chinese military. We are working with the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, in many areas including cybersecurity, recruiting and healthcare.”

McCabe, Andrew

The former deputy director of the FBI is “disgraced.”

McCain, John

Seven months after his death, John McCain found himself on the business end of some grumpy Trump tweets this weekend. On Saturday, Trump went after McCain for his dramatic vote against repealing Obamacare in 2017, and for “spreading the fake and totally discredited” Steele dossier.

Then on Sunday, Trump went after McCain again, this time calling him “last in his class (Annapolis) John McCain.” He was actually fifth from last.

Omar, Ilhan

It wasn’t a direct attack, but Trump retweeted an article about Minnesota Democrats trying to recruit a primary challenger to take on Omar.

Russia investigation, The

The Russia investigation was Trump’s favorite topic of the weekend, thanks in part to obsessive coverage on Fox News. Trump tweeted a video of Jason Chaffetz, the former Utah congressman, criticizing the FBI, the Clintons, and Mueller.

Trump called the probe “an illegal & conflicted investigation in search of a crime,” blamed the Democrats for launching it as revenge for the 2016 election, and attacked members of Mueller’s team.

Republicans who voted to end his emergency declaration

Trump praised the Republicans who voted against the resolution to end his declaration of an emergency at the border. As for those who voted for the resolution, which he vetoed, Trump retweeted a video of Diamond and Silk introducing a new nickname for them: “We call them now the new ‘Swampettes,’ because they went along, singing along with Democrats.”

Saturday Night Live

An SNL rerun caught Trump’s eye Saturday, leading him to suggest that the show should draw the attention of the FCC and FEC because it makes fun of him too much.

Steele, Christopher

Amid Trump’s ranting about the Russia investigation, he attacked former MI6 officer Christopher Steele for using unverified information from CNN iReport, the news network’s shuttered citizen journalism arm, to fill out portions of his infamous dossier. Steele admitted this in a deposition last summer.

Weissmann, Andrew

A prosecutor on Mueller’s team, Weissmann will reportedly leave the investigation soon. Trump retweeted an article from the Daily Caller calling Weissmann “the kingpin of prosecutorial misconduct.”