Founder of Alleged Rub-and-Tug Spa Now Sells Access to Trump

Cindy Yang and President Trump in a photo signed by Trump which Yang posted on Facebook. Photo: Facebook/Screencap via The Miami Herald

The woman who founded the spa where police allege Patriots owner and Trump-friend Robert Kraft solicited prostitution sold access to the president, raising yet another red flag about access and influence to Trump and his advisers by way of his family businesses. Cindy (Li) Yang, a 45-year-old Chinese immigrant and entrepreneur, and her family have founded the a number of Asian day spas in the state, including Orchids of Asia in Jupiter, which is where police say they filmed Kraft paying for oral sex in late January. According to the Miami Herald, Yang sold that spa about five years ago and was not implicated in the anti-human trafficking operation which shuttered it and nine other spas, but many of the day spas she and her family operate have developed reputations as so-called rug-and-tug parlors, where sexual services are sold to clients in addition to massage. The Herald also reports that Yang got into an equally shady service industry after jumping on the MAGA bandwagon in 2016 — the kind where Trump selfies and White House influence are what’s on the menu.

Since Yang experienced some kind of political awakening in 2016, she and her family have donated almost $60,000 to the Trump campaign and the Trump Victory super-PAC, and she has become a regular attendee of elite events at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. The 45-year-old businesswoman also went to a February 2018 gathering at the White House set up by the Trump-formed Asian American and Pacific Islander Initiative, as well as two other events organized by the group in D.C. Simultaneously, she’s been using a new family business to attempt to leverage her newfound access with would-be Trump-minglers overseas.

In 2017, Yang and her husband started an investment consulting firm, GY US Investments, targeting Chinese businesses looking to expand their operations in the U.S. The company’s website marketed Yang’s connections to the Trump administration and Republican Party, offering prospective clients photo opportunities with Trump and members of his inner circle. The site also featured photos of Yang posing with the president, his family members, Trump administration officials, and other Republican politicians and conservative personalities — all taken at Trump Organization clubs.

Mother Jones added on Saturday morning that “the overall message conveyed by the GY US Investments website seems clear: hire Yang’s company and she can get you close to Trump and his government — at Mar-a-Lago and in Washington.” The GY site, which went offline on Friday after the Herald story broke, claimed that it arranged attendance and photo opportunities for clients at the White House’s “Asian New Year” celebration in 2018, had gotten “a number of guests” into the annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago this year, and teased more opportunities to come:

The GY US Investments website lists upcoming events at Mar-a-Lago at which Yang’s clients presumably can mingle with Trump or members of his family. This includes something called the International Leaders Elite Forum, where Trump’s sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, will supposedly be the featured speaker. Attendees, the site says, will include “Chinese elites from various countries, including the US states, as well as elite leaders from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia, Europe and other countries and regions.” Another event for which Yang’s firm says it can provide access is Trump’s annual New Year’s celebration at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere on the website, the firm boasts that “GY Company arranged a number of guests to attend the 2019 New Year’s Eve dinner. All the guests took photos with” members of Trump’s family. This page displays photos of Chinese executives and a Chinese movie star with Donald Trump Jr., suggesting that these pics were arranged by the company, and also includes a photo of Yang with Elizabeth Trump Grau.

Trump ultimately did not attend the New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago this year, having decided to remain at the White House on account of his partial shutdown of the federal government. One Chinese executive who attended the party hoping to meet Trump was Huachu Tang, who owns an electric car company and told Yahoo Finance that he’d made the trip with the hope of meeting Trump and that it had been arranged by a PR agency, and it’s not clear if that firm was Yang’s. He said he hoped to make and leverage a connection to Trump to drive up his company’s value ahead of taking it public. His company declined to say how much he had paid for the privilege, but Tang didn’t come away empty handed, scoring photos of him and his wife posing with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as with the president’s sister.

This is Huachu Tang, owner of a Chinese electric car co., who flew 17 hours to attend the New Year's celebration at Mar-a-Lago in hopes of promoting his company. pic.twitter.com/Ajz6zHfZsR — Daniel Schulman (@DanielSchulman) March 9, 2019

Yang is, of course, only the latest specific example of the gold-rush of influence-seekers and influence-peddlers who have tried to work their way into Trump’s orbit since he was elected president. And in the half-exploded ethical minefield of the Trump administration, concerns over executives and foreigners using Trump family businesses to gain access and influence within the White House have been repeatedly justified. Just this past week ProPublica reported that a Mar-a-Lago member was able to get Trump to forward his personal policy idea to the head of the V.A. — hardly the first or last time that will happen before Trump leaves office.

Just two weeks ago, Bolsonaro's son, a Congressman in Brazil, hung out at Mar-a-Lago where he celebrated @realDonaldTrump and said, "Build that wall! Brazilians are supporting you!”



Via @1100Penn: https://t.co/VNoooHQs1I https://t.co/rGvdDzsg8D — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) March 9, 2019

Another possible problem, as the Daily Beast’s David Rothkopf loudly worried on Saturday, is that Trump or members of his inner circle have — like Trump pal Robert Kraft — ever been customers at any of the spas Yang operated. There is no indication of that, or that any of Yang’s clients were able to successfully get more than a photograph with Trump or other Trumpworld figures, but considering the president’s efforts to hide his extramarital affairs with a porn star and a Playboy model in 2016, and the jail sentences awarded to several members of his campaign — it’s not like anyone should be surprised if this tabloid presidency somehow gets even crazier.

Reached for comment about her businesses and Trump connections by the Miami Herald, Cindy Yang said she did not know the president personally or work for him but has volunteered with the Trump campaign:

“I just come to some events. There’s nothing special,” Yang said. Although she has claimed online to be a member of Trump clubs, she told the Herald she does not in fact belong to any.

Regarding Yang’s spas in Florida, the Herald reported that she and her family have opened at least six, as well as a massage school and several nail salons — all in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The Herald also noted that “the family’s Tokyo Day Spa branches have attracted the attention of at least two local police agencies over allegations of prostitution, and are discussed online as places where men can pay for sexual extras.” Speaking with the publication, Yang denied that she or any of her family members had done anything illegal, but did not respond to questions about whether they were aware of allegations of sex-work in the spas, and said she wanted to avoid negative press ahead of her upcoming move — to Washington, D.C.

This post has been updated to include Rothkopf’s commentary at the Daily Beast.