Read the Chicago Police Department’s File on the Jussie Smollett Case

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves court after charges were dropped. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A day after all the charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped by Chicago prosecutors, there are plenty of unanswered questions surrounding the case. The Chicago Police Department’s complete investigative file, which was posted Wednesday by the website CWB Chicago, might answer some of them.

Despite the dismissal of the charges Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday that Smollett is guilty of orchestrating a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself. “This is a whitewash of justice,” Emanuel said. “Where is the accountability in the system? You cannot have, because of a person’s position, one set of rules apply to them and another set of rules apply to everybody else.”

The prosecutor who dropped the case said he believes Smollett lied to the police, but the charges were dropped just like they are in thousands of other cases. “We believe he did what he was charged with doing,” said Joe Magats, the first assistant state’s attorney in Cook County. “This was not an exoneration. To say he was exonerated by us or anyone else is not true.”