Kirsten Gillibrand, New York senator and presidential hopeful, has got jokes. She’s not just a regular candidate, she’s a cool candidate. On Wednesday, she posted a video on Twitter of her working out in Iowa in what appears to be a hotel gym. (We’re going to overlook the fact that Gillibrand, apparently, has guns I think could crush me like an ant and suddenly I’m feeling very self-conscious about how tired my noodle arms get carrying a bag of groceries home on the subway.) The joke here is her shirt. It reads, “JUST TRYING TO GET SOME RANCH.”

Why is this funny? Well, I guess it’s funny in that ranch, the dressing, is funny? A salty liquid is funny. Whatever. Ranch! Ranch! Raaaaaaanch! HAHAHAHA! Dressing!

Good to be back in Iowa. Do you like my new workout shirt? pic.twitter.com/0YVX0zZCvj — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 20, 2019

It’s also funny in that the last time she was in Iowa, Gillibrand had something of a viral ranch moment when a video circulated of a young woman trying to make her way around Gillibrand, who was campaigning in a bar, the Airliner, announcing that she was attempting to get to the ranch dressing. “I really was just trying to get to the ranch,” Hanna Kinney, the woman in the video, told Intelligencer at the time. “People were looking at me weird, which was when I said, ‘I’m just trying to get to the ranch.’ It was all the way in the back of the restaurant.” “I finally got through and when I came back holding a squirt ranch bottle I said something like, ‘I got my ranch.’ People were literally yelling, ‘Yes, queen,’ and, ‘She got her ranch!’ I was just like, ‘Thank you, I’m going to go back upstairs now.’”

And here's video of the woman "just trying to get some ranch," while Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to supporters in Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/6PRCVbbIQW — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 19, 2019

See. Now you get why Gillibrand’s shirt is so funny and definitely not at all an attempt to shoehorn in another joke capitalizing on a previously, actually funny moment. Funny!

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.