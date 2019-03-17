Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The day after a white nationalist killed 50 people in two mosques in Christchurch, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that her cabinet would pursue gun reform in New Zealand. “I can tell you one thing right now: our gun laws will change,” Ardern said on Saturday morning. “Now is the time for change.”

On Monday morning, Ardern made good on her pledge, and met with her cabinet to begin the process.

BREAKING: Prime Minister @jacindaardern says Cabinet has made "in principle" decisions on gun laws, which will be made public by next Monday - so there will be gun reforms within 10 days of the Christchurch terrorist attack. — Checkpoint (@CheckpointRNZ) March 18, 2019

The ten-day turnaround between mass shooting and political action represents a much more sane approach to gun reform than in the United States, which averaged at least one deadly mass shooting per month in 2018. “New Zealand has to have this debate,” Alexander Gillespie, a law professor at the University of Waikato, told the New York Times. “This is a place where your car has to be registered, your dog has to be registered. But your gun doesn’t.”

It’s likely that debate around will revolve around military-style semi-automatic rifles, of which the Christchurch shooter had two. (All of his five weapons were obtained legally with a gun license.) At a vigil on Friday, Attorney General David Parker reportedly announced that the government would push a wholesale ban on semiautomatic weapons, though he walked back that pledge on Saturday. “We need to ban some semi-automatics, perhaps all of them,” he told Radio New Zealand. “Those decisions have yet to be taken but the prime minister has signaled that we are going to look at that issue.”

As of 2018, 15,000 of New Zealand’s 1.5 million firearms were military-style semi-automatic rifles. The minimum age to own a gun is 16, but for semi-automatics, New Zealanders must be at least 18. Last year, such weapons re-entered public debate: similar to the conflict over bump stocks in America, police in New Zealand pushed for tighter regulations of aftermarket accessories and high-capacity magazines that can turn guns into semi-automatic assault weapons.

Gun laws in New Zealand are more restrictive than those in the United States, though firearms are common throughout the country. Of the 3.9 million New Zealanders old enough to own guns, around 6 percent have a firearm license – compared to three in 10 American adults who said they owned a gun in 2017.

New Zealanders do not have a constitutional right to bear arms, and it is prohibited by law to obtain a gun strictly for reasons of self-defense. Gun owners must pass a firearms test and a background test before they can purchase any weapons. For New Zealanders to obtain some firearms, like guns and semi-automatic weapons, they must get “endorsements” from police, and additional permits that need to be renewed once a decade. All types of guns must be registered, save for shotguns and hunting rifles. Handguns require a permit for each purchase, making it more difficult for an individual to build a large cache.

Since 2005, civilian gun ownership in New Zealand has increased 62 percent, and most guns can be sold legally on the internet or in newspaper ads. But it appears that the private sector may be matching the government’s decision to crack down on the distribution of firearms after the deaths in the Christchurch shooting surpassed the country’s homicide total for 2017. On Monday, Trade Me, which advertises itself as New Zealand’s “#1 auction & classifieds site” announced that it would no longer sell semi-automatic weapons.

New Zealand has a “small but very strong” gun lobby according to the watchdog group GunPolicy.org, but its history of responding to mass shootings suggests that the country may counter the attack with prompt and serious restrictions on firearms, as its neighbor Australia did after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. After a shooting in Aramoana that killed 13, New Zealand’s parliament passed an amendment in 1992 placing tighter regulations on semi-automatic weapons. In 1997, after the Port Arthur shooting some 1,200 miles east of New Zealand, an independent panel commissioned by the government recommended that it institute a semi-automatic weapons buy-back similar to the one in Australia.

Though parliament decided not to implement the program in 1997, it appears that New Zealand may now be facing a paradigm shift on the matter, as Australia and the U.K. did in 1996: former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, who spearheaded his country’s gun control legislation after Port Arthur, said on Monday that he thinks there would be “universal acceptance across the political divide” for reform in New Zealand.

This post has been updated.