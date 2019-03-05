When Everyone Knows a Murderer’s Name, But No One Will Say

Adapted from An American Summer: Love and Death in Chicago, by Alex Kotlowitz. Published by Nan A. Talese/Knopf Doubleday Group/Penguin Random House. Copyright © 2019 by Alex Kotlowitz. Ramaine Hill. Photo: Courtesy

The sun had just set, and before heading home, Ramaine Hill kissed his girlfriend, Kaprice, and hugged their 2-year-old son, RJ. He hopped on his nephew’s BMX bike, which he rode standing up since it was too small for his five-foot-11 frame. He always listened to music, mostly Lil Wayne that summer of 2013, and so he put in his earbuds. This was when Ramaine felt most at peace. By himself, with his music. He began the three-block ride home.

A sleepy-eyed, open-faced 22-year-old, Ramaine had a quiet demeanor, a shyness. He felt uncomfortable around people he didn’t know well, which included just about everyone except for his family and Kaprice. One time, when his grandfather, whom he’d never met, visited, Ramaine disappeared upstairs, slipped onto the roof, and left the house through a back staircase. Anything to avoid having a conversation. To avoid having to explain himself. To avoid contact. Kaprice remembers that when they started hanging out together, in their early teens, she’d sit with Ramaine on a park bench because he didn’t want to come inside and talk with her mom. Ramaine was old-school, though. When, at 14, he decided he wanted to officially date Kaprice, he asked for permission. “I’m really feeling her,” he told Kaprice’s mom. “I want her to be my girlfriend.” She laughed and gave him the okay.

As Ramaine pedaled his bike up to the rowhouse where he lived with his aunt, brother, and sister, a van screeched to a stop in front of him. The side door slid open, and a man jumped out with a gun. He demanded that Ramaine get into the van, but Ramaine, strong and agile, threw down the bike and sprinted for his home 50 feet away. As he pounded on the front door, pleading to be let in, he turned to see the van pull a U-turn before taking off. He recognized the man who accosted him. He knew what he wanted. He knew they’d try again. Standing in his apartment’s vestibule, trying to catch his breath, shaking, he told his aunt Joyce, “They’re after me. They’re after me.” She didn’t know what or who he was talking about.

In Chicago, more people are murdered annually than in any other city in the country — 555 last year — and the vast majority of the cases go unsolved. Kill someone, and chances are one in four at best that you’ll get caught. Shoot someone and injure him or her, and there’s only a one-in-ten possibility that you’ll get charged. The police usually blame those low numbers on a street culture that discourages cooperation with law enforcement — and there is no doubt that since Laquan McDonald was gunned down by officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014, and the crime covered up, more black and brown ­Chicagoans distrust the cops than ever. But Ramaine’s story points to another reason getting away with murder is the norm in the city.

Ramaine lived in a relatively new townhouse just north of Chicago’s Gold Coast — in an area called Old Town that has undergone an astonishing change in recent times. The neighborhood was once the site of the Cabrini-Green public-housing complex, which was notoriously beset by violence for decades. In July 1970, snipers in a sixth-floor apartment shot and killed two police officers walking across a baseball field. In 1981, on the heels of a three-month period during which 11 people were murdered and another 37 wounded by gunfire around Cabrini, then–Mayor Jane Byrne, angry and seemingly helpless to stop the rampant violence, moved into an apartment in the project for three weeks. Her temporary relocation highlighted the isolation of Cabrini; it sat barely eight blocks from Byrne’s own posh apartment, yet she required a full, around-the-clock security detail. In October 1992, 7-year-old Dantrell Davis, while holding his mother’s hand on the way to school, was shot and killed by a stray bullet from a tenth-floor sniper aiming for rival gang members.

That same year, the horror movie Candyman was released. Its director, Bernard Rose, said he set the film at Cabrini “because it was a place of such palpable fear.” The project became a symbol of life run amok among the poor, but what few acknowledged was the abandonment — the mistreatment — of the most vulnerable by city and federal authorities. Conditions were appalling: frequent flooding, elevators that didn’t work, caged terraces. Surrounded by white neighborhoods, the public-housing towers almost felt like an internment camp for black people.

Ramaine spent his early years in a fifth-floor apartment in Cabrini. His aunt, who’d already raised five children of her own, had taken custody of Ramaine; his younger brother, Nijajuan; and his older sister, Rakeisha, after their mother became addicted to heroin. Sometimes the children wondered if their mother started getting high to escape the violence she herself had witnessed. At 14, she and a friend were walking across a vacant field when gunfire erupted. Their mom ran and got shot in the eye, but when she looked back, she saw her friend lying on the ground. She’d been killed. Rakeisha told me that sometimes her mother would murmur, “I just want to be with my friend.”

In 1999, the city announced a plan to raze Cabrini and the rest of the city’s 82 high-rise projects, which altogether housed 200,000 people, a population equivalent to Des Moines’s. One longtime housing advocate, referring to the scope of the plan, told me, “It takes your breath away.” The Plan for Transformation, as it came to be called, was a bold, if flawed, effort. Much of public housing, especially Cabrini-Green, sat on valuable real estate, so the idea was to invite private developers to build on these sites if they’d set aside units for former public-housing residents. At one point, however, many former Cabrini families resisted moving into the mixed-income developments, according to the Chicago Tribune, because they feared that if anything went wrong, they’d be deemed responsible. But Ramaine’s aunt Joyce wasn’t one of them. She and the kids were thrilled to move into a three-bedroom townhouse. Three nearby families also came from Cabrini; the rest were mostly professionals, including their next-door neighbor, a social worker to whom they became close. The place felt so safe Joyce and the kids didn’t always lock the front door. “I thought we had it made,” she said.

The incident that precipitated the attempted kidnapping of Ramaine had occurred three years earlier, in June 2010. It was a Friday evening, and the then-19-year-old Ramaine had plans to go to a party with Kaprice and a mutual friend. They wanted to drive, so the three met on the street to clean out the friend’s car. Ramaine was working on the back seat when a boy rode by on a bicycle, pedaling so fast his hoodie flew off. He had a pistol and started shooting, his apparent target the young man who owned the car. Ramaine felt a burning sensation in his back. “I’m shot,” he told Kaprice. Kaprice thought he was pranking her until she lifted his white T-shirt and saw the bullet lodged in his back, inches from his spine. Ramaine insisted on getting out of the car, but then slumped against the hood. He could hear people talking, saying that the bullet was in a dangerous location, and he started to shake. Kaprice’s mother, who’d run outside when she heard the shots, rubbed his shoulders to calm him. Did he know who did this? she asked. “Pinkie,” Ramaine replied. When the police arrived, he gave them the same name as well as a physical description. The police knew right away that he was talking about a 15-year-old named DeAntonio Agee, who belonged to a local gang, a remnant from the projects.

The threatening calls to Ramaine got more heated: “You’re snitchin’,” or “We’re gonna get you.” One afternoon, two men stopped him on the street and offered him $5,000 to recant.

It’s one thing to identify someone who shoots you. It’s another to then be willing to press charges and testify. It doesn’t happen often. The state’s attorney charged Agee with attempted murder, and because of the severity of the offense, the case was transferred to adult court. Before the trial, Agee’s defense attorney, Nathaniel Niesen, stopped by Ramaine’s home, hoping to find out what kind of witness he’d be. Not that he thought Ramaine would let him past the front door. Usually, victims were angry and scared and wanted nothing to do with him. And Niesen knew Ramaine still had the bullet in his back, a daily reminder of the traumatic encounter. But Ramaine invited Niesen in and led him to the kitchen table, where, with his aunt at his side, he steadily and straightforwardly recounted the shooting while Niesen took notes.

Ramaine was so certain about what had transpired that the defense attorney concluded right there at the kitchen table that he’d advise his client to seek a plea deal. On the strength of Ramaine’s testimony, a judge or jury would definitely convict Agee, who faced a minimum of 30 years, Niesen thought. It would take two years after Ramaine was shot, but in July 2012 Agee followed his lawyer’s recommendation and pleaded guilty in exchange for lesser charges: aggravated battery with a firearm. The judge sentenced him to 15 years.

That’s when everything changed. For Ramaine. First there were the phone calls, a voice on the other end telling Ramaine he needed to tell the court that he’d been wrong, that he couldn’t in fact identify his shooter. As time went on, the calls got more heated: “You snitchin’, ” or “We’re gonna get you.” One afternoon, he was headed to his job in the meat department of the local Jewel grocery store when two men stopped him and offered him $5,000 to recant. Then, a few weeks later, when he was walking with Kaprice, a man approached and told her that he needed to speak with Ramaine alone. “Whatever you got to say to Ramaine, you can say to the both of us,” Kaprice retorted. “Pinkie’s family,” the man said. “I heard about what happened to you. So how much money you want?” Ramaine looked away. “I don’t want no money,” he muttered. “I just want you to leave me alone.”

Ramaine never told his aunt about the threats, only his brother and sister. Another time, two men jumped out of a car, one of them brandishing a gun. “Pop his ass,” the other yelled as Ramaine ran, taking cover in the shadow of a local elementary school. Kaprice begged him to stop listening to music when he was outside, but Ramaine stubbornly went about his life, walking to and from the grocery store, earbuds in. He refused to go to the police because, according to Nijajuan, Ramaine felt humiliated by the situation. Plus, he worried that getting the cops involved would only escalate things. “He may not have showed it, but he was scared,” Nijajuan said. “I could see it in his eyes.”

It’s possible, too, that at some level Ramaine felt safe, because with each week the neighborhood seemed to grow whiter and more prosperous, an increasingly unlikely place for a street assault. A Starbucks had opened, a Panera Bread. Homes were selling for as much as $2 million.

One morning in late August, two months after the man tried to force him in his van, Ramaine awoke to a thunderstorm. He didn’t have to be at work until the afternoon, so he stuck in his earbuds and lay back down. Nijajuan, as was his morning habit, walked in and plopped down on the rocking chair at the foot of the bed. Nijajuan looked up to his brother, even though he was only a year older, and felt relaxed with him, like he could be himself. But Ramaine seemed out of sorts this morning, Nijajuan recalls, more withdrawn than usual. Maybe because, the day before, as Ramaine told his little brother, he’d gotten into an argument with a man in the neighborhood, who’d warned him, “Them boys gonna kill you.” Unbeknownst to Nijajuan, Ramaine had told his boss at Jewel that he thought someone was following him.

Shortly after one o’clock, Ramaine left for work. He walked along a side street toward Seward Park, which includes a well-groomed lawn encircled by tidy rows of honey-locust trees. In the summer, the park district showed movies and held jazz concerts there. The four full-size basketball courts attracted talented players. In fact, it was at Seward that NBA star point guard Kyrie Irving filmed one of his Uncle Drew’s Pepsi ads.

As Ramaine neared the courts, Kaprice, who was with a friend, spotted him in the distance. She stopped because something didn’t seem right. She would’ve approached, but she and Ramaine had been arguing. He was smoking, which he did infrequently, and appeared to be pacing, walking in a tight circle, shaking his head. Kaprice told me, “I was being nosy. I stopped and looked at him for a minute to see what he was doing — if he was on his phone. But he wasn’t. Then we kept walking.”

To get to Jewel, Ramaine had to cut through Seward Park, and as he neared its lawn, a young man briskly approached from behind. Across the street, Ramaine’s cousin, a member of Chicago’s renowned Jesse White Tumbling Team, sat in one of the team vans eating a croissant from Dunkin’ Donuts. He looked up and waved at Ramaine, and Ramaine waved back. The cousin then hopped out of the van to bend down and tie his shoes; through the brush, he made out a man in a red hoodie and red jogging pants, with a distinctive limp, advance on Ramaine, raising his arm, a pistol in hand. The cousin jumped up and bellowed, “Watch out! Watch out!” But at that moment an el train roared by, and Ramaine had his earbuds in anyway, listening to his music.

A short time later, Nijajuan strolled past Seward Park on the way to visit a friend downtown. The street had been cordoned off. Police cars — lights flashing, sirens wailing — roared past, so many that Nijajuan assumed that President Obama was in town. Nijajuan kept walking.

Kaprice, who’d heard the gunshots, ran toward the park, and as she got there, she saw the paramedics load a young man, his head hanging off the stretcher, into the ambulance. It was Ramaine. She lifted the yellow crime tape, but a police officer stopped her. “I just wanted to see if it’s my little brother,” she told him, assuming that if she was an immediate relative he’d be more likely to let her through. But the cop held her back. She then caught the eye of Ramaine’s cousin, who immediately looked away. Kaprice collapsed on the sidewalk, and the officer asked again who she was to the victim. “I’m his baby mama,” she cried. The officer asked for Ramaine’s birth date and his middle name. She supplied both. “Is he dead?” she asked. “It’s not looking too good,” the officer replied.

When detectives arrived, they identified three, possibly four witnesses to the shooting. There was Ramaine’s cousin, who knew the shooter by his limp. As the shooter approached Ramaine, a middle-aged woman, the mother of another Jesse White tumbler, sat in her Kia, waiting for her son. She was so close to Ramaine that if she’d opened her passenger door, she could’ve touched him as he fell. She, too, saw the assailant. Ten yards down the street, a postal worker sorted his mail at the rear of his parked car. The shooter ran right past him. And across the street on the sidewalk, a young man was walking to work. This all happened at 1:30 in the afternoon on a Saturday, when people were hanging out in the park or driving to the grocery store or the Starbucks or sitting on their terraces overlooking the scene, so the police are reasonably certain there were other witnesses as well. But no one else stayed around to talk with them. No one else came forward.

For nearly 32 hours, Ramaine held on. He’d been shot four times: once in each shoulder, in his neck, and behind his left ear. After surgeons worked to stop the bleeding, they told the family that one bullet had destroyed his larynx and so he might not speak again if he survived. They also feared that a severed nerve could leave his right arm paralyzed, and then there was the wound behind his ear. It wasn’t until Ramaine was in the ICU that it was discovered, according to family members, that he’d been hemorrhaging in his brain.

When Nijajuan arrived at the hospital to visit his brother, Ramaine was breathing through a tracheostomy tube and blood was running from his mouth, pooling around his head on the pillow. Doing all he could to keep from crying, Nijajuan took Ramaine’s hand in his, trying to get a response. “I’m here. I’m here for you,” said Nijajuan. Ramaine’s hand was limp, he said, but “when I looked at him, I got this sense that he was there, that he could hear me.” Nijajuan left to get some rest, and while he was at home, his brother died of cardiac arrest. Nijajuan and his sister chose to donate Ramaine’s organs.

Ramaine’s death has been especially hard on Nijajuan. He tells me that the smell of the pooling blood follows him everywhere. It’s like concentrated vinegar, and he’ll push it away for a while, only to have it return with such power it’s as if he’s back in the hospital room sitting with his dying brother. He wears Ramaine’s clothes — especially his bright-red Ruthless Art jacket with epaulets — and slept in his bed for months following his death.

Nijajuan dropped out of Trinity Christian College, where he was hoping to study microbiology, soon after the murder. He has nightmares in which he comes across Ramaine in the park after he’s been shot, but before he can speak to his brother, he’s jolted wide awake. For a while, he moved to live with relatives in Madison, Wisconsin, thinking the distance would help. It didn’t.

More than anything, Nijajuan feels secluded, like he’s on an island watching everyone paddle by. He tells me that he’s never said a word about Ramaine’s death — to anyone — until we spoke. “I just feel like I’m always gonna feel this way, so it won’t do any good talking about it. I know for a fact I’m not the same anymore. I put a smile on, but that’s not how I feel inside. It’s natural, but I don’t want to become bitter. I have to learn to cope with it. I don’t know how I cope with it, honestly. It’s like I feel nobody cares.” Nobody? I ask. He gets more specific. “I honestly, genuinely feel the police don’t care.”

Everyone knows who killed Ramaine. I know his name. And his nickname. I’ve seen numerous photographs of him. I can describe his tattoos. I can find him on Facebook. But he will probably never be charged with Ramaine’s murder.

Through some friends at the police department, I heard secondhand that the lead detective in the case was indignant about the lack of cooperation, tired of the no-snitch code of the streets. After years of trying, I was able to meet him to ask him about the case. We went to a restaurant in Chicago’s Little Italy, where he sat in a corner in a shirt and tie, middle-aged and white, sipping an iced tea. The police department had asked that I not quote him by name, which seemed to surprise him. His hands were resting on an inch-and-a-half-thick file of Ramaine’s case. “I told them I had no problem talking to you but that I’d tell it straight,” he said.

He began by observing that he was never able to corroborate that Ramaine had been repeatedly threatened. It’s not that he doubted it but that he had no evidence, no records of reports from Ramaine or his family. He said that Ramaine’s family refused to give him the name of the cousin who had witnessed his murder. At one point, he said, a family member snapped, “That’s your fuckin’ job to learn his name.” Now this is where many police officers might get their backs up, but this detective told me in no uncertain terms that the unwillingness to help had little or nothing to do with some street code. “People who tell you that are lying,” he said. “I don’t blame them for not coming forward. If you saw something, you’d ask yourself, ‘How am I going to protect my family?’ I can’t get mad at those people.”

Fear and hypervigilance are everywhere in these communities. You see it in the language. In the street signs. In acts large and small. At Harper High School, Crystal Smith, one of two social workers, says she once asked a student how his summer was, to which he replied simply, “Safe.” A number of years ago, when Myra Sampson, the principal at CCA Academy in North Lawndale, walked me through her school, poking her head into classrooms, asking students how they were doing, many of the boys would answer, “Staying out of trouble.”

Many parents take out life-insurance policies on their children, not because they’re looking to profit off a child’s death but so they’re assured of having the money to pay for a funeral. I’ve seen that fear even among those whose very job it is to make people feel safe. The same summer Ramaine was killed, a teenage boy, Jose, was shot in the face. One bullet had entered his mouth and exited his jaw. His right cheekbone had been blown away.

Doctors put him in an induced coma for three weeks, according to his mother, and he needed extensive reconstructive surgery. When he regained consciousness, Jose revealed that he knew his assailant, but his assailant’s friends sent him text messages offering to pay him not to testify. In court, they mumbled loud enough for him to hear, “You fuckin’ trick.” When he eventually had to testify, he responded to the prosecutor’s questions with “I don’t recall” or “I don’t remember” and was threatened with contempt. Jose’s mother, it turns out, works as a victim’s advocate in juvenile court. Her job is to offer reassurance and encouragement to victims as they wait to testify, but she couldn’t or wouldn’t insist that her son speak up. In fact, she told him not to. “What guarantee would there be to protect him?” she asked. “I love my work. The attorneys here will tell you that I can bring in anyone in the world.” She paused. “Except my son … I’m a victim advocate at my job, but not at my home.” That’s where we are: Someone whose job it is to help give people the courage and support to testify knows better.

There hasn’t been an arrest or prosecution in Ramaine’s case, but it’s considered solved. In the Orwellian language of the police, it’s classified as “cleared exceptionally.”

When the detective in Ramaine’s case visited the woman who’d witnessed his murder right outside her car, her husband came out on the stoop and told the officer that they couldn’t get involved, that they knew people from that neighborhood. The detective, who’s good at what he does, told him he’d feel the same if he was in their shoes but convinced the man to let him inside. He persuaded his wife to look at a photo lineup, and as she scanned the six photos spread out on a coffee table, he noticed that her eyes kept involuntarily resting on the main suspect. He could tell. She knew. In the end, though, she said that she couldn’t decide between him and one other man. The detective didn’t believe her, but he understood. The postal worker and the man walking on the street also said they couldn’t identify the shooter. Then there was the cousin.

A gang officer found him on social media and, after a search, learned he was appearing in court on a misdemeanor drug charge. The detective went to the courthouse and in the hallway introduced himself. The cousin got emotional, started crying, the detective told me, and then recounted everything he’d seen, including identifying the man with the limp. So the police had reason to arrest the suspect, who was 21 and had his gang name tattooed on both fists.

Under the law, he could be detained for 48 hours without being charged, and the cousin needed to come to the station to pick out the suspect in a lineup. But once he learned that the detective was looking for him, the cousin went into hiding. (The detective also tried to reconnect with the woman in the Kia; she wouldn’t answer his calls.)

In those 48 hours, the detective visited the cousin’s home more than a dozen times and reached out to two of his uncles, who agreed to help find him. As he told this story, the detective was clearly irritated but not without sympathy for the cousin’s predicament. “It’s fear,” he told me. “I think it’s justified — if you’re not a criminal yourself.”

I asked the detective if the case was still active. He looked sheepish. He explained that it had been listed as “cleared exceptionally,” a term of art that suggests that police had done an exceptional job. There are two ways to clear a case. The most obvious is that there’s been an arrest and prosecution. But a case can also be considered cleared if the offender is deceased or there are no witnesses left to interview or evidence to be found. This is what the police call “cleared exceptionally.”

So although there hasn’t been, and may never be, an arrest or a prosecution in Ramaine’s case, it’s considered solved. If you look at the police department’s end-of-the-year report, his murder is classified as a closed case. When this detective explained all this to me, he shook his head. “It’s frustrating,” he said — on every level, not least because Ramaine Hill, as much as, if not more than, anyone, deserved some justice. He did the right thing. He identified the boy who had shot him two years earlier. And this is what everyone in Chicago’s neighborhoods know: If you do the right thing, bad stuff often happens.

I tracked down the cousin at a two-story, gray-stone building on the city’s far West Side. It was a rainy summer day, and we talked on a small porch under an overhang, the rain coming down so hard it was at times hard to hear each other. In the humidity, he’d unbuttoned his shirt, revealing the well-sculpted abs of the Jesse White tumbler he’d been for 15 years. The group has performed acrobatics at halftime of Chicago Bulls and Bears games, on The Tonight Show, and in two presidential inaugural parades. He told me that after he heard the shots, he sprinted across the street and knelt by Ramaine, who lay on his side. Ramaine, he said, had a large bullet wound in his neck, a gaping hole, and was laboring to breathe. “You’re gonna make it. You’re gonna make it,” the cousin told him over and over again, hoping that if he said it enough it’d come true.

He said that he, too, had heard over the previous year that Ramaine had been offered money not to testify. He’d urged Ramaine to accept the cash. “You’ll sleep better,” the cousin told Ramaine. But Ramaine had responded, “Cuz, why would I take their money if I didn’t do anything wrong?”

The cousin confirmed what the detective had told me, that he indeed had identified the shooter, that he had broken down and cried when recounting the shooting, and that after that first encounter he’d hidden from the detective. “I ain’t afraid,” he insisted, but then: “If I testified, they’d come after me. I’d just need to be prepared. I know I couldn’t be out here lacking. I know I’d have to have a gun on me.” He paused and seemed to guess my next question. “I’m not picking him out of a lineup. I’m not testifying in court.”

“But don’t you want justice? Don’t you want him in prison?” I pressed.

The cousin leaned against the railing, nodding to himself. He brushed his braids from his face, then extended his hand beyond the porch, letting the rain fall on his outstretched palm. He turned to me and said, “Karma is a motherfucker.”

