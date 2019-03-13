See the Salaries of Fox News Alumni Who Have Served in the Trump Administration

Ex-Fox News anchor and former State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Trump administration is currently operating at historic levels of opacity, dodging protocol and FOIA requests designed to hold the president and his staff accountable to the public. But there’s one measure of transparency that staffers who have ridden the pipeline from Fox News to the executive branch haven’t been able to avoid: financial disclosure forms. These documents are required for anyone working in the White House, a heavy dose of irony considering that the president refuses to release details about his own financial wellbeing.

Nearly a dozen of these forms obtained by The Hollywood Reporter show how much Trump officials made while working at Fox News. At the intersection of salary gossip and pertinent discovery about the Fox News-to-White House feedback loop, the financial disclosures show a wide range of compensation, from Sebastian Gorka’s $4,320 for one month of commentary as a “counter-terrorism strategist” to John Bolton’s $569,423 payout prior to his role as national security advisor:

John Bolton, $569,423

Current national security advisor and former Fox News contributor

Heather Nauert, $485,000

Former State Department spokesperson, former Fox & Friends anchor

Scott Brown, $175,000

Current ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, former Fox News contributor

Anthony Scaramucci, $88,461

White House communications director for 11 days, former Fox News contributor

Richard Grenell, $80,000

Current ambassador to Germany, former Fox News contributor

Tony Sayegh, $72,851

Current Treasury Department assistant secretary, former Fox News contributor

K.T. McFarland, $63,518

Former deputy national security advisor, former Fox News contributor

Sebastian Gorka, $4,320 (for one month)

Former deputy assistant to the president, former Fox News strategist

Georgette Mosbacher, $31,336

Current ambassador to Poland, former Fox News contributor

Fox News remains an important incubator for the president’s haphazard policy initiatives. As last week’s New Yorker exposé attests, it can be more productive for Trump officials to promote their vision on Fox News than to have a head-to-head with the president in person. After resigning Bill Shine, the former co-president of the channel who enjoyed a salary of $1.46 million, reportedly said that he believes he could exert more influence over the president from a position outside the White House.