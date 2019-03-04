A Rare Happy Ending Story Involving Reddit and Anti-Vaxxers

The NBC/WSJ poll asked voters to weigh in on 11 different presidential characteristics:





The most popular: An African American (a combined 87 percent of all voters say they are “enthusiastic” or “comfortable” with that characteristic), a white man (86 percent), a woman (84 percent), and someone who is gay or lesbian (68 percent — up from 43 percent in 2006).





The least popular: A Muslim (49 percent are enthusiastic or comfortable — up from 32 percent in 2015), someone over the age of 75 (37 percent) and a socialist (25 percent).





[R]egarding socialism, just 18 percent of all Americans say they view the term positively, versus 50 percent who see it in a negative light. The numbers for capitalism are almost the exact opposite: 50 percent positive, 19 percent negative.





And more than half of Democrats want their nominee to be a change agent who agrees with them:





55 percent of Democratic primary voters say they prefer a nominee who proposes policies that could bring major change (despite their cost and difficulty passing into law), as opposed to 42 percent who say they would rather support someone whose policies might bring less change (but cost less and might be easier to pass).





What’s more, 56 percent of Democratic primary voters say they want a candidate whose issue positions conform to their views, while 40 percent say they prefer someone who gives the party the best chance to defeat Trump in 2020.





Nate Silver warns against over-interpreting the socialism sentiment:





Just a reminder that public opinion is complicated. “Socialist” goals (e.g. greater income redistribution) are often quite popular. But “socialism” as a brand or label is really unpopular.





Sean Trende nonetheless argues that Democrats face unique risk when it comes to ideological extremes:





There’s a strain of thought about 2020 [that seems based on the idea that] “Trump proves extremism is no bar to winning.” It may well prove correct, but I do think this misses an important dynamic in, say, Trump’s appeal vs. Bernie’s appeal.





Trump was radioactive to a large number of potential GOP voters, but they were fairly regular GOP voters, which is why he held onto them in 2016 (though not 2018). However, he was like catnip to then-swing voters the GOP desperately needed (whites without college degrees).





Bernie/Warren/maybe Harris are sort of the inverse of this. They hold maximal appeal for base Democratic voters, [but will be a tougher sell to] voters the Democrats really need (suburbanites). … In a way they are more like Cruz than Trump, and I’m not sure Cruz wins in 2016.





But Silver adds that 2016 voters didn’t consider Trump extreme, and the president’s subsequent loss of that moderate credibility reveals a weakness:





In some narrow but important sense, political skill might be defined as how well you leverage ambiguity around your ideological views. The most skillful candidates appear as loyal partisans to base voters but as moderate pragmatists to swing voters.





Trump has no reason to worry about the former group. Four in ten voters said they would reelect him, prompting an evergreen shrug from Larry Sabato:





A million headlines and controversies, but the polling bottom line hasn’t changed much.





Harry Enten offers another bottom line:





[The NBC/WSJ poll] finds that Trump’s net approval rating is -6… and that his deficit to a generic Democrat is -7… Pretty simple: if Trump stays unpopular and Democratic candidate isn’t radioactive, Trump will lose. [He] will need this election to be a choice… He likely won’t be able to win if it is a referendum on him.