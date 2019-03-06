Trump Calls Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ to His Face

As Democrats enter the presidential primary season, here’s an article that captures some of my thoughts on the process pretty well: http://nymag.com/…/will-2020-democrats-help-trump-by-destro…





It goes without saying that the stakes couldn’t be higher in 2020, and I’m excited by the slate of extraordinary candidates who have thrown (or appear to be getting ready to throw) their hats in the ring. I’m also convinced that a robust debate among these candidates — on their policy ideas and their broader vision for America’s future — will be good for the party, good for the country, and good for the eventual nominee.





Certainly that was true for my candidacy in 2008. Sparring with my fellow Democratic candidates forced me to sharpen my ideas, and learn how to defend them. The primary toughened me up, and gave voters a sense of how I stood up under pressure. The long primary process allowed me to make inroads in states like Indiana and North Carolina — states we eventually won in the general election. And it allowed me to spend more time in places like Kentucky and Rhode Island, which don’t usually get a lot of attention during elections but are crucial to a fuller understanding of America. The experience made me a better candidate, and ultimately, a better president.





Of course candidates vying for the nomination will work to define their differences. Campaigns for the nomination naturally highlight the contrasts that underscore their competitive advantages. That is a normal part of the process. Yet there also should be a recognition of shared values and goals.





As this contest heats up, I’m hopeful that all our candidates and their supporters will honor the difference between a healthy competition among allies and the deployment of misinformation and baseless attacks that we’ve seen too much of in our politics. Such slash-and-burn tactics will not just divide Democrats and make it potentially harder to win in November. They also are corrosive to our democracy and will add to a cynicism that prevents us from tackling big problems.





America is hungry for a better kind of politics right now. A primary process that not only tests bold new ideas, but also shows our fidelity to the truth and our ability to disagree in a fair, respectful way, is part of what’s needed to get us there.