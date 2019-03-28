Trump Opposes Own Budget Plan to Defund Special Olympics

Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

President Trump’s budget zeroes out federal funding for the Special Olympics. It’s an extremely puzzling move. The White House budget is a symbolic statement of administration priorities that stands no chance of enactment in Congress. (It didn’t even stand a chance of enactment when Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress.) Why attack something extremely popular for a minuscule contribution toward the unimportant goal of pretending to balance the budget in the long-distant future?

After a brief uproar in which Education Secretary Betsy DeVos lambasted the media for accurately reporting on the proposal, Trump today announced to reporters, “I have overridden my people, we’re funding the Special Olympics.” It’s not really clear what it means to override a proposal that isn’t going anywhere. It does seem clear that sending a member of your cabinet out to defend a cartoon-villain idea and then denouncing it is something less than a masterstroke.

DeVos dutifully announced that she was secretly against the plan to defund it all along:

DEVOS statement: "I am pleased and grateful the president and I see eye-to-eye on this issue, and that he has decided to fund our Special Olympics grant. This is funding I have fought for behind-the-scenes over the last several years." https://t.co/8sVEiaORb7 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 28, 2019

“I was secretly against this all along despite my public statements” is a line we’re probably going to be hearing a lot from members of the Trump administration in the future.