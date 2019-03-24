Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

On Sunday afternoon, Attorney General William Barr delivered his summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election. In short, the synopsis states that Trump and his campaign are not legally on the hook for obstruction of justice, or any criminal “collusion,” which isn’t a major surprise: the president’s lawyers have repeatedly pointed out that collusion isn’t a crime. But, according to Barr, “the Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’”

President Trump, not known for his reading comprehension skills, took that to mean that the report is a “complete and total exoneration.” “There was no obstruction,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One. He quickly pulled the pity card from his rhetorical pocket: “It was a shame that our country had to go through this. Frankly it’s a shame that your president had to go through this.” Even as he promoted the Mueller report summary, Trump couldn’t help but attack the investigation: “It began illegally. And hopefully somebody’s going to look at the other side. This was an illegal takedown that failed. And hopefully somebody’s going to be looking at the other side.” And on Twitter, the president previewed what is likely to become his unofficial 2020 branding:

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

Trump’s defenders responded with similar expressions of joy and condemnation:

“The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction ... Barr and ... Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States” -Sanders — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 24, 2019

NEW: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "Russia’s ongoing efforts to interfere with our democracy are dangerous and disturbing, and I welcome the Special Counsel's contributions to our efforts to understand better Russia's activities in this regard." https://t.co/4Y4XCM9XsA pic.twitter.com/qa9mFU6FN8 — ABC News (@ABC) March 24, 2019

While the rest of Trump world is celebrating the "no new indictments" from Mueller, Nunes shreds the report preemptively:



"The Mueller report. We can just burn it up. It is a partisan document." https://t.co/Dk43e5nfLo — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 24, 2019

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s attorney, tells @wolfblitzer: “You don’t have obstruction when there is no underlying crime.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 24, 2019

Trump whisperer and occasional MAGA-rally surrogate delivered his opinion with particular restraint.

MSNBC CONSPIRACY NETWORK LIARS FAKE NEWS CNN LIARS NY TIMES WAPO LIARS — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 24, 2019

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler led the charge among Democrats, responding to the letdown summary with a vow to continue to hold Trump accountable. Nadler tweeted that he intends to call William Barr to testify about “very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department.” Representative David Cicilline, fellow member of the House Judiciary Committee, agreed, saying that “The Special Counsel did not exonerate the President. In fact, according to the Attorney General’s letter, he described a pattern of evidence suggesting the President engaged in obstruction of justice. The Attorney General needs to make this evidence available to Congress immediately, along with the entirety of the Mueller report, so we can decide what steps to take next.” Nadler added:

There must be full transparency in what Special Counsel Mueller uncovered to not exonerate the President from wrongdoing. DOJ owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

Democratic lawmakers, frustrated by William Barr’s prompt turnaround and prior, unprompted criticism of the special counsel investigation, do not intend to go gentle into the post-Mueller night:

Chris Coons calls Mueller conclusion a “striking result.” Asked by @wolfblitzer if he’s willing to say Trump camp did NOT collude, Coons says: “I want to see the full report ... at the very least, the Trump campaign at the highest levels” had inappropriate contact with Russians — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 24, 2019

Special Counsel Mueller worked for 22 months to determine the extent to which President Trump obstructed justice. Attorney General Barr took 2 days to tell the American people that while the President is not exonerated, there will be no action by DOJ. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

New joint statement from Pelosi/Schumer says Barr is not a neutral observer and is not in position to make "objective determinations" about the report. They want full report. — carl hulse (@hillhulse) March 24, 2019

Also entirely without prompting, former FBI Director James Comey felt the need to express himself during this historic moment: