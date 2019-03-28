Everything We Know About the Release of the Mueller Report

William Barr is planning to release the Mueller report in April. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The moment Robert Mueller submitted to the Department of Justice his report on the Trump campaign and Russian election interference, Democrats began calling for its full release. A week later, those calls continue.

Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the report remains the only thing most Americans, including those in Congress, know about it. And that’s not sitting well with many Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Show us the report and we can draw our own conclusions,” she said Thursday. “We don’t need you interpreting for us. It was condescending, it was arrogant and wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Here’s what we know about the release of the much-anticipated report.

When might we see it?

It’s hard to say at this point. The best indication of timing has come from an anonymous Justice Department official, who said the report will be out in “weeks, not months,” and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham. Barr told Graham that the report will be released to Congress in April. It will likely find its way to the public shortly after that.

What’s the hold up?

Speaking on Fox News, Graham said Barr is delaying the release to redact sensitive information, including grand jury testimony and classified information. The AP adds:

Barr wants to make sure nothing is released that could compromise national security or intelligence sources and methods, Graham said. He said Barr also told him he wants to check with prosecutors who have cases associated with Mueller’s Russia investigation. Mueller had referred cases to other federal courts as part of his probe.

Who’s calling for its release?

Just about every prominent Democrat.

On Sunday, the same day Barr released his summary, a flood of Democratic presidential candidates said the full report should be made public. That was followed Monday by six Democratic committee chairs sending a letter to Barr to demand that the report be submitted to Congress by April 2. The Democrats said they want the report “in complete and unredacted form,” along with any corresponding evidence.

The American people want to see it too. A new poll conducted between March 24 and March 26 showed that releasing the contents of the report is favored by 56 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents, and 84 percent of Democrats. All of those numbers are lower than the 100 percent of House members who voted two weeks ago for a nonbinding resolution calling on Barr to release the report.

Even Trump has backed releasing the report, according to Graham, who says the president told him, “just release it.”

How long is this thing?

One of the initial big mysteries about the Mueller report was its length, and whether the four pages Barr used to summarize it were really enough. On Thursday, we learned that Mueller wrote more than 300 pages, which the Times says “suggests that Mr. Mueller went well beyond the kind of bare-bones summary required by the Justice Department regulation governing his appointment and detailed his conclusions at length.”

The precise number of pages isn’t clear, but it’s probably not the 700 that Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano claimed it was this week.