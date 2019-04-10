Warren’s first quarter fundraising haul was a bit larger than expected, but she’s still behind Sanders, Harris, O’Rourke, and Buttigieg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign raised $6 million during the first quarter of 2018, a haul that puts the onetime financial juggernaut behind several of her rivals in the Democratic nominating contest.





… In the first quarter, Warren raised money from 135,000 donors who made more than 213,000 donations, a level that her campaign says will allow her to be competitive.





… But overall, other candidates dwarfed Warren’s campaign in the first quarter of the race.





Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) raised $18.2 million from 525,000 people, while Harris brought in $12 million from 218,000 donors. Warren also trailed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who brought in $7 million from nearly 159,000 donors after a recent surge of interest.





Former congressman Beto O’Rourke (Tex.) raised $9.4 million, with the bulk coming during his first 24 hours as a candidate; he raised more in that day than Warren did during the entire three months.





Warren only narrowly outraised the $5.2 million reported by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and the $5 million reported by Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.). Both entered the race more than a month after Warren, who announced her candidacy on New Year’s Eve.





Warren aides said the campaign raised more money than it spent, but the margins appear narrow. She transferred $10.4 million from her U.S. Senate account, and the cash on hand was about $11 million at the end of the quarter, a campaign aide said.