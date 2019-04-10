On Wednesday, CEOs of the nation’s largest banks testified before the House Committee on Financial Services, of which freshman representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member. When JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon appeared before the committee, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the litany of billion-dollar fines that major banks have accrued after the 2008 financial crisis and pondered if “fines related to misconduct [are] being incorporated into the cost of doing business.” In 2013, JPMorgan Chase agreed to a $13 billion settlement with the federal government over charges that the bank exaggerated the quality of the mortgages it sold to investors prior to the crash.
Ocasio-Cortez: Is a cost-benefit analysis that weighs the cost of government fines versus the potential financial upside of potentially breaking the law — does that factor into controversial decision-making around misconduct at your bank?
Dimon: Absolutely not.
Ocasio-Cortez: Okay, in my district, I represent Rikers Island. I represent kids that go to jail for jumping a turnstile because they can’t afford a MetroCard. Do you think that more folks should have gone to jail for their role in a financial crisis that led to 7.8 million foreclosures?
Jamie Dimon: I don’t think people should go to jail for people jumping the subway.