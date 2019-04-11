WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Arrested: Everything We Know

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police at the Ecuadorean embassy in London on Thursday, for failing to surrender to a U.K. court in 2012. The arrest, which marks the end of a seven-year standoff over Assange’s fate, came shortly after Ecuador rescinded his asylum, citing his “discourteous and aggressive behavior.” Here’s what we know about Assange’s arrest, and what happens now.

The Arrest

Assange was taken into custody at around 10:35 a.m. local time, 5:35 a.m. ET. Video shows a bearded Assange being dragged out of the Ecuadorean embassy, with his hands bound in front of him. He can be heard shouting, “U.K. must resist, you can resist!”

Ecuador took Assange in when he was facing a Swedish sexual assault investigation in 2012. On Twitter, President Lenín Moreno of Ecuador said his country decided to revoke Assange’s asylum after “his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols.”

Moreno elaborated in a video statement tweeted by Ecuador’s communications department, citing WikiLeaks’ repeated meddling in international affairs. “Mr. Assange violated, repeatedly, clear-cut provisions of the conventions on diplomatic asylum of Havana and Caracas, despite the fact that he was requested on several occasions to respect and abide by these rules,” Moreno said. “He particularly violated the norm of not intervening in the internal affairs of other states. The most recent incident occurred in January 2019 when WikiLeaks leaked Vatican documents.”

In a statement, London’s Metropolitan Police said they were “invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.”

Shortly after the arrest, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt thanked Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.

Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years. Thank you Ecuador and President @Lenin Moreno for your cooperation with @foreignoffice to ensure Assange faces justice — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) April 11, 2019

The Charges

When Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in 2012, his immediate aim was to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced questioning in a sex crimes inquiry. Assange has denied the allegations of sexual assault, and Sweden rescinded its warrant for Assange in 2017 — though the case could be reinstated. He still faces a year in prison in Britain for skipping bail.

Assange’s larger fear has long been extradition to the United States, where he could face charges for WikiLeaks’ publication of 250,000 diplomatic cables and classified military documents in 2010. The material

WikiLeaks has claimed the U.S. is building a case against Assange for his involvement in the publication of Democratic emails hacked by the Russians during the 2016 election. On Twitter, WikiLeaks claimed Assange has been “arrested for extradition to the United States for publishing.”

What Happens Next

WikiLeaks, which has been fundraising off Assange’s arrest on Twitter, claimed he’s the victim of a sophisticated international effort to discredit and imprison him.

This man is a son, a father, a brother. He has won dozens of journalism awards. He's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize every year since 2010. Powerful actors, including CIA, are engaged in a sophisticated effort to dehumanise, delegitimize and imprison him. #ProtectJulian pic.twitter.com/dVBf1EcMa5 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

In a previous statement, WikiLeaks said there would be consequences for those targeting Assange: “If President Moreno wants to illegally terminate a refu­gee publisher’s asylum to cover up an offshore corruption scandal, history will not be kind,”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.