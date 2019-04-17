The Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Phone With the Folding Screen, Is Malfunctioning

Photo: JEENAH MOON/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A lot of people said it could never be done. “You can never make a phone with a folding screen,” the naysayers said. “The screen will break because it is a screen. That’s logic.” These facts didn’t scare off phone-maker Samsung, which created the Galaxy Fold, a smartphone that folds in half through some sort of technical wizardry. The phone is one size, and then you unfold it, and boom, there’s a much larger screen. How do they do it?

The Galaxy Fold has made its way to reviewers this week, and while reception of the phone (which costs around $2,000) has been complimentary and reviewers have praised the device as a good first step, some new issues have also arisen. The phone is — I’m not quite sure how else to put this — breaking.

After two days, a review unit sent to CNBC is on the fritz.

My colleague opened the Galaxy Fold and it started doing this. So, long answer to your question @WilfredFrost, the hinge doesn’t seem very rugged after all. After two days: pic.twitter.com/Z1F8iwjURa — Todd Haselton (@robotodd) April 17, 2019

After one day of use... pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also encountered a busted unit two days in, calling the device “completely broken and unusable.”

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

At the Verge, Dieter Bohn’s unit developed a “bulge” along the crease, causing two perpendicular lines of broken pixels to extend from the problem area to the screen’s edge.

Granted, this is only a handful of high-profile cases, so it’s tough to know exactly how widespread it is. But if you’re trying to convince people to drop a couple thousand bucks on experimental technology, it’s not the best look.

On Twitter, Gurman admitted that he might have unintentionally kneecapped the folding phone by peeling off a protective layer of clear film that is, apparently, not supposed to come off.

The phone comes with this protective layer/film. Samsung says you are not supposed to remove it. I removed it, not knowing you’re not supposed to (consumers won’t know either). It appeared removable in the left corner, so I took it off. I believe this contributed to the problem. pic.twitter.com/fU646D2zpY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

You can see why he did it. It does sort of appear like the temporary screen protectors that come with new devices (and it feels really good in a way I cannot fully explain to peel that film off). It is supposed to be a permanent feature though. Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee almost made the same mistake.

PSA: There's a layer that appears to be a screen protector on the Galaxy Fold's display. It's NOT a screen protector. Do NOT remove it.



I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement. pic.twitter.com/ZhEG2Bqulr — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 17, 2019

This could all just be growing pains in a few units, or it could be a widespread issue that Samsung is going to have to address on a very expensive level. At least it’s just a broken screen this time: A couple of years ago, Samsung had to recall its Galaxy Note 7 worldwide because the devices were exploding.