Jo Biden’s logo. Illustration: Biden for President

Joe Biden is in. After months of speculation and dozens of other candidates entering the race, the former vice-president launched his campaign for president Thursday. With it came all the trappings of a campaign launch, including a video, a website, merch, and a new logo.

And what a bad logo it is! At least, that seems to be the prevailing sentiment on Twitter, a platform that’s notoriously anti-Biden. Here are the problems people have:

It’s an obvious rip-off of Obama’s logo.

It’s no secret that Biden plans to make a considerable effort to remind people of his association with the first black president of the United States. His logo is even doing some of the work for him, aping the circular shape of and red stripes of Obama’s logo.

It looks like someone was playing a party game in which they had to draw the Obama logo, blindfolded and from memory, perhaps a decent metaphor for this run. — Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) April 25, 2019

Joe Biden’s logo clearly riffing on Obama logo’s “O” but nostalgia won’t be enough, Jo. pic.twitter.com/9BnV35OMRW — 🔥Nezua🔥 (@nezua) April 25, 2019

biden's logo is a direct callback to obama's. i didn't take a continuing ed beginner's graphic design class at sva for nothing pic.twitter.com/w2iHMPkzhG — Danny Cooper (@kennydooper) April 25, 2019

The central message of Biden's logo is "I'm Barack Obama's VP, and I approve this message." — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) April 25, 2019

It looks like his name is “Jo.”

With the “e” of “Joe” in red and the lack the letter’s vertical line, the logo makes it look like Biden’s first name is “Jo.”

"Jo" Biden, just a concerned mom from the burbs who wants to resist, drink wine, and speak to your manager. pic.twitter.com/qSILzlks4y — Max Rymer (@MaxRRymer) April 25, 2019

Not a fan of Biden’s logo. The “e” in Joe isn’t distinct enough and it looks like his name is “Jo”. This could be intentional and a way to make him seem cool, but it doesn’t do the trick for me. #Biden pic.twitter.com/m4WtpsdITI — Sam Considine (@s_considine1) April 25, 2019

We’re all on the same page about how this looks like it says “Jo,” right? pic.twitter.com/Iv8VObirX0 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 25, 2019

It reminds people of Veep, in a bad way.

When the cloud-bothering character Jonah Ryan ran for Congress on HBO’s Veep, his embarrassingly bad logo was stylized with the “a” in his first name as a star. The result was a logo that read “Jon H Ryan,” and Biden’s logo is drawing comparisons.

That E—good logo reminiscent of the flag or does it remind you a little of the missing A in the Jon H Ryan gag from .@VeepHBO? Will there be at least some votes for Jo Biden? pic.twitter.com/4O6EOJ1NlU — Justin Tracy (@JustinTracys) April 25, 2019

JO 2020 gives me Jon H. Ryan vibes pic.twitter.com/dw8DFpN7Tl — Samuel 🦇 Haines (@mrsamuelhaines) April 25, 2019

Very concerned about the fact that Biden's logo looks like something Jonah Ryan would come up with. #VEEP pic.twitter.com/Wb0O4Jg4Iv — DuckyTisDale (@Jenn_Tisdale) April 25, 2019

Or maybe that “JO” stands for something else …

either i haven’t had enough java or joe biden’s campaign logo says “jack off” — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) April 25, 2019

bold move of biden to lean into the creepy uncle sex stuff with a logo that says jack off 2020 — class struggle with the countess (@thefouchoe) April 25, 2019

this looks like it would be the logo of a campaign to get more people to jack off in 2020 pic.twitter.com/lMzWPHnk3g — it’s that kev (@acanticleforkev) April 25, 2019