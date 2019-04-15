Notre-Dame Cathedral Will Survive Fire With Major Losses

A fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

A fire has broken out at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Pictures and video emerged Monday showing smoke billowing from the medieval Catholic cathedral.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but officials suggested to the BBC that it could be related to renovation work. Much of the church is covered in scaffolding. A spokesman for the church told the Times that the cause was unknown and that no one had been injured in the fire. “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” the spokesman, Andre Finot, told French media.

Notre Dame is on fire. Looks pretty bad. Such a shame to see this. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/hPXe3Rea2R — Gavin Lawlor (@iGavLawlor) April 15, 2019

“Firemen are having a lot of trouble getting at the fire because of all the construction,” a spokesman for the mayor’s office told the French media, according to the Daily Beast.

A little before 8 p.m. Paris time, the cathedral’s spire fell. It was not the original spire, which came down in in 1786. The spire that fell today was a 750-ton re-creation by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc built in the 19th century.

In a tweet, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote that a “terrible fire is underway” at the 850-year-old cathedral.

Un terrible incendie est en cours à la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Les @PompiersParis sont en train de tenter de maîtriser les flammes. Nous sommes mobilisés sur place en lien étroit avec le @dioceseParis. J'invite chacune et chacun à respecter le périmètre de sécurité. pic.twitter.com/9X0tGtlgba — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

President Trump, meanwhile, had an idea for how to put out the blaze — water.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Around 10:45 p.m. in Paris, Jean-Claude Gallet, commander general of the Paris Fire Brigade, told reporters that the next hour and a half will be vital to efforts to save what remains of the cathedral’s structure. “We need to win this battle and block the spreading of the flames,” said Gallet. “The most efficient action is from the inside.” By 11:19 p.m. in Paris, the French Secretary to the Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that “both towers of the cathedral are safe” and that the fire is cooling.

PARIS (AP) — Paris police chief: Structure of Notre Dame cathedral has been saved; fire stopped from spreading to northern belfry. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 15, 2019

Though major parts of Notre-Dame’s structure will survive the fire, reports of catastrophic losses are still emerging.

Among loss after loss in the Notre Dame fire, the wood-timber roof, which has survived since 12/13th centuries, is the greatest loss. Medieval craftsmen built it using 5,000 oak trees. It lasted til tonight. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) April 15, 2019

Firemen say #NotreDame’s structure is now considered safe, the North tower has been saved. One fireman severely injured. Roof almost entirely destroyed. Upper rose windows melted. The fate of the lower big rose windows dating back to 1260 is yet unknown. pic.twitter.com/bkdgb8xkJK — Agnes Poirier (@AgnesCPoirier) April 15, 2019

This is a breaking news post, and will be continuously updated.