Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

Marketwatch reports on Sanders’s new stance, which came after he was criticized for earlier, more dismissive remarks on the issue:





Sen. Bernie Sanders said Friday if elected president he would sign a bill creating a commission to study the issue of reparations for slavery, joining many of his fellow White House hopefuls after being cautious about the issue. Sander [told] the Rev. Al Sharpton at a conference in New York, “If the House and Senate pass that bill, of course I would sign it.”





Legislation by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee calls for setting up a panel to study reparations. Sanders in recent weeks has expressed skepticism about payments to descendants of slaves.





“I think that right now our job is to address the crises facing the American people and our communities, and I think there are better ways to do that than just writing out a check,” he said in March on ABC’s “The View.”





Tina Nguyen argues in Vanity Fair that Democrats are hardly going all-in on the case for reparations:





In many cases, [Democratic lawmakers] are simply pivoting to talk about pre-existing plans to close racial gaps in wealth or education. Nevertheless, the change in tone is remarkable. Polling suggests that the idea of reparations—defined here as paying money to people who are descendants of slaves—is overwhelmingly unpopular. While a slim majority of African-Americans endorse reparations, overall more than two-thirds of Americans are against it. The conventional wisdom holds that there’s no faster way to lose an election than to propose a massive, direct racial transfer of wealth. …





The likelihood that reparations would ever become official remains slim, with even prominent leaders in the black community calling the idea nearly impossible to implement. “You’ve got to satisfy two problems, one of which is the legality of it and the other is the practicality of it,” argued Majority Whip Jim Clyburn in an interview with The Hill, pointing out, for instance, the question of whether mixed-race descendants of slaves had intangible advantages over their counterparts. It would be even harder financially: University of Connecticut professor Thomas Craemer recently estimated that reparations would cost the country between $6 trillion and $14 trillion. …





It’s a difficult needle to thread, appeasing the progressive activist base without alienating the majority of Americans, whose votes Democrats still need to be elected president. The result is presidential platforms that mostly resemble the Democratic policies of years past, even if they are a bit more ambitious than before. Still, advocates say, that’s progress.