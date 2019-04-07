Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

President Trump finally fired Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Sunday. It was a long expected move by Trump, who has repeatedly criticized Nielsen for as long as she’s had the job, and once reportedly berated her so badly that she drafted a resignation letter. The change comes amid an escalating humanitarian crisis — largely of Trump’s own making — on parts of the southern U.S. border.
Kevin McAleenan, who is currently the commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency, will replace Nielsen as acting head of the agency, Trump announced in a tweet.
In what is likely a related move on Friday, President Trump withdrew his nominee to head the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, Ron Vitiello, citing the need to “go in a tougher direction.”
According to CNN, that desire for “tougher direction” came from Stephen Miller, the nativist policy adviser who is the architect of the Trump administration’s immigration policies — or, more accurately, anti-immigration policies. The New York Times points out that Miller regularly complained about Nielsen too.