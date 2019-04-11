Trump Touts 55 Percent Approval From Poll That Found 43 Percent Approval

Trump’s approval rating in a new Georgetown poll is 43 percent, not 55 percent. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s approval rating is 43 percent according to a new poll from Georgetown. His disapproval is 52 percent and his unfavorable rating is 55 percent.

On Wednesday’s episode of Lou Dobbs Tonight, the Fox Business host and Trump favorite got those numbers wrong. And on Thursday morning, Trump tweeted about them.

Not enough people watch Dobbs to bother with correcting him, but once Trump amplified the false finding, corrections began pouring in. The most significant came from Mo Elleithee, the executive director of Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service. “This graphic is incorrect,” Elleithee tweeted.

I’m the Director of @GUPolitics & this graphic is incorrect.



The Battleground Poll shows 58% approval on the economy.



But it shows only 43% overall approval, & 52% disapproval.



The 55% number is the President’s unfavorable rating. (Only 40% favorable.)https://t.co/a00b6ljiJl https://t.co/nntXuHaUKj — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) April 11, 2019

On his show Wednesday night, Dobbs didn’t just show an incorrect graphic with the incorrect approval rating. He also incorrectly called it “robust.”

Here's the full clip of Lou Dobbs hyping Trump's "robust" 55 percent approval rating, which Trump tweeted this morning.



As @MoElleithee from @GUPolitics has pointed out, the poll actually shows a 55 percent unfavorable rating and a 43 percent approval rating. pic.twitter.com/iaRzzv1xUP — Adam K. Raymond (@adamkraymond) April 11, 2019

As of post time, Trump’s tweet remained up.

Update: Fox Business issued an on-air correction Thursday, but Trump’s tweet is still up.

“It’s been a quite start to the day for President Trump, though he did send out a tweet this morning from the Lou Dobbs show last night on Fox Business. That tweet featured a poll that was not entirely accurate, which Fox Business would like to correct. According to a poll from Georgetown University, 58 percent of respondents approved of the president’s handling of the economy. That portion of the graphic was right. However, the graphic also showed that 55 percent of the respondents approve of the president, that number is not correct. The 55 percent number was those who have an unfavorable impression of President Trump.”