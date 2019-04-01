Everything We Know About the Release of the Mueller Report

William Barr is planning to release the Mueller report in April. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The moment Robert Mueller submitted to the Department of Justice his report on the Trump campaign and Russian election interference, Democrats began calling for its full release. More than a week later, those calls continue.

Attorney General William Barr’s four-page summary of the report remains the only thing most Americans, including those in Congress, know about it. And that’s not sitting well with Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Show us the report and we can draw our own conclusions,” she said several days after Barr issued his letter. “We don’t need you interpreting for us. It was condescending, it was arrogant and wasn’t the right thing to do.”

Here’s what we know about the release of the much-anticipated report.

When might we see it?

Mid-April, if Barr has his way. In a letter to lawmakers on Friday, March 29, Barr wrote that his plan is to make the report public in a couple weeks. “Everyone will soon be able to read it,” he wrote, assuring congressional leaders the White House would not see the full report before they do.

But Democrats are demanding to see it by April 2, a deadline that Barr seems sure to miss. Assuming he does, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler is planning a vote to subpoena the report and underlying evidence on Wednesday, April 3. If the committee approves the subpoenas, their issuance will be left to Nadler.

In an op-ed Monday, published by the Times, Nadler wrote, “We have an obligation to read the full report, and the Department of Justice has an obligation to provide it, in its entirely, without delay. If the department is unwilling to produce the full report voluntarily, then we will do everything in our power to secure it for ourselves.”

What’s the hold up?

Barr explained in his letter that he’s delaying the release to redact sensitive information, including grand jury testimony and classified information. Prosecutors from Robert Mueller’s office, along with other law enforcement officials, are helping with that. Barr outlines in his letter the type of information that will be redacted:

(1) material subject to the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) that by law cannot be made public; (2) material the intelligence community identifies as potentially compromising sensitive sources and methods; (3) material that could affect other ongoing matters, including those that the special counsel has referred to other Department offices; (4) information that would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties.

Who’s calling for its release?

Just about every prominent Democrat.

On April 24, the same day Barr released his summary, a flood of Democratic presidential candidates said the full report should be made public. That was followed the next day by six Democratic committee chairs sending a letter to Barr demanding that the report be submitted to Congress by April 2. The Democrats said they want the report “in complete and unredacted form,” along with any corresponding evidence.

The American people want to see it too. A new poll conducted between March 24 and March 26 showed that releasing the contents of the report is favored by 56 percent of Republicans, 60 percent of independents, and 84 percent of Democrats. All of those numbers are lower than the 100 percent of House members who voted two weeks ago for a nonbinding resolution calling on Barr to release the report.

Even Trump has backed releasing the report, according to Graham, who says the president told him, “just release it.”

How long is this thing?

One of the initial big mysteries about the Mueller report was its length, and whether the four pages Barr used to summarize it were really enough. In his letter to lawmakers, Barr said the report is “nearly 400 pages long,” and that doesn’t count tables and appendices.

This post has been updated throughout.