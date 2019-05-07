7 Actually Good Things That Happened This Week

For several years, we at New York ran a post every Friday that highlighted some not terrible things that had occurred during the previous seven days. The feature was suspended following the July 8, 2016 installment, for obvious reasons. FBI Director James Comey had just announced that he was recommending no charges related to Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Taylor Swift was still throwing highly Instagrammable Fourth of July parties. With most polls showing Donald Trump trailing Clinton, there was talk that he might “seek an exit strategy before the election to avoid a humiliating loss.” Who needs a post dedicated to “happy shit” when everything is going so swimmingly?

Then Elon Musk traveled back in time and stomped on a butterfly or something, leaving us all stranded in this crappy timeline. But even in these dark times, we’ve managed to find some stuff that happened this week that didn’t suck. Happy Memorial Day.

1. Royal babies! Playing in a garden! Prince Louis is walking, Kate Middleton actually talks, and Prince William may or may not have a sweet nickname for Princess Charlotte. This is the only news out of Britain that we want to think about this weekend.

2. Barack Obama hung out with kids at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, and didn’t say anything weird or offensive. “I’m never washing this hand again!” is the correct response to a high-five from Obama.

3. Someone broke into a Massachusetts dad’s house … and cleaned it. When Nate Forman returned to his home in Marlborough with his 5-year-old son in tow, the back door was unlocked. Upon further investigation he found the house had been tidied up and smelled like cleaning products. There was even a “very neatly folded rose” sitting on the toilet paper. The lesson: keep your door unlocked and good things will happen.

The intruder made all the beds, neatly stacked his son's stuffed animals and left an origami rose on the toilet paper. https://t.co/6cftyCNEb2 — Tracy Chou 👩🏻‍💻 (@triketora) May 24, 2019

4. West Point’s graduating class is the most diverse in the academy’s 217-year history. The class of roughly 1,000 cadets graduating on Saturday includes 223 women, 110 African Americans, 88 Latinos, and a record-setting 34 black women.

Photo: Hallie H. Pound/U.S. Army

5. Pennsylvania celebrated 143 Day in honor of Mister Rogers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed Thursday, the 143rd day of the year, a “statewide day of kindness” to honor PA native Fred Rogers, who used the code to mean “I love you.” People around the state found ways to make it a more beautiful day in their neighborhood.

Happy #143dayInPA.



You may have noticed a few new street signs around #Pittsburgh’s Downtown today. Forever our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers changed our city, the nation, & the world for the better. Embrace his teachings.



Be kind. Today & everyday. pic.twitter.com/IojEKMp1qc — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) May 23, 2019

Volunteered with my colleagues (and friends!) at the local women's shelter in honor of #143Day. Brought and cooked lunch, and planted some flowers. I'd like to think we also planted the seeds of kindness today, too. Thanks for the smiles! pic.twitter.com/V3iY75N7at — Amy Zecha (@amyzecha) May 23, 2019

#PoffProud to announce on #143Day that these #KindKids organized a school fundraiser that made $509! The money will help a local child who has spina bifida buy a lighter wheelchair so she can participate in her favorite activities more easily. #StudentVoice @Hampton_Talbots pic.twitter.com/PmBziQTXqq — Poff Elementary (@PoffElementary) May 23, 2019

6. A Harriet Tubman mural got a high-five from a three-year-old girl name Lovie, and it was adorable. For depressing Harriet Tubman $20 bill updates, look elsewhere.

Amazing photo



A little girl touches Harriet Tubman’s hand



This is a new mural on the side of the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center.



Original Photo: https://t.co/ZGJQG766zS pic.twitter.com/Lryj5AVGWl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 18, 2019

7. Tourists in the country of Georgia gathered ‘round to take pictures of this dog lying on his back. This is how we’ll be spending Memorial Day weekend. Come admire our laziness if you want, but we’re not getting up.