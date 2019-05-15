Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the state Senate in Alabama passed the most restrictive abortion bill in the nation. It is a near-total ban, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation — passed by 25 men in a state Senate featuring just three women — criminalizes the procedure for doctors, who would be charged with a felony and up to 99 years in prison. Physicians would also face a ten-year sentence for attempting to perform an abortion. Women who seek out the procedure would not be prosecuted under the bill.

Immediately upon its passage, Democrats and abortion rights advocates condemned Alabaman lawmakers. “Today is a dark day for women in Alabama and across this country,” said Staci Fox, the head of Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates. “Banning abortion is bad enough. Imprisoning doctors for providing care goes beyond the brink. Alabama politicians will forever live in infamy for this vote and we will make sure that every woman knows who to hold accountable.”

Here are some of the responses:

BREAKING: Alabama's legislature just passed a law that criminalizes doctors and makes abortion illegal.



Abortion is NOT a crime — it's a constitutional right.



We will sue to stop this law from ever taking effect. — ACLU (@ACLU) May 15, 2019

The fight for abortion rights in Alabama is NOT over, and this legislation is NOT yet in effect. We're partnering with @YellowFund to fund safe abortion care across Alabama, and we need your help now: https://t.co/y64fzVgg4G — NARAL (@NARAL) May 15, 2019

This is the most extreme and dangerous policy since Roe vs. Wade, banning abortion at any point in pregnancy — going so far as to threaten doctors with life-in-prison.



Doctors and public health leaders agree: the cost will be women’s lives. https://t.co/qcC8VtoAnu — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 15, 2019

In a state that has some of the worst health outcomes for women in the nation — such as the highest rate of cervical cancer — Alabama is putting women’s lives at an even greater risk.



Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/VJfNiJCOQv — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) May 15, 2019

The GOP made an intentional long term investment in winning state legislatures so they could do exactly what they’ve done in GA and AL. This was no accident. Undoing the damage will take time, resources, &, tbh, giving a shit about races beyond the presidency. https://t.co/2Yat7RDh6f — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) May 15, 2019

There is no state in the country where support for banning abortion reaches even 25 percent. (Data for Progress analysis of the 2016 Cooperative Congressional Election Studies) pic.twitter.com/lrOxU0eNaz — Data for Progress (@DataProgress) May 15, 2019

The Alabama abortion ban is not just about outlawing the health care procedure from the moment of conception, endangering doctors, challenging Roe v. Wade, or policing women’s bodies. The ban will also put a lot more black women in prison than anyone else. https://t.co/rG2rYhIYvL — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) May 15, 2019

This ban is dangerous and exceptionally cruel—and the bill’s authors want to use it to overturn Roe v. Wade. I've lived in that America and let me tell you: We are not going back—not now, not ever. We will fight this. And we will win. https://t.co/WNlr7Ys73q — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 15, 2019

Women’s rights are under attack. This relentless and cruel Republican assault on women’s health is designed to force a court battle to destroy Roe v. Wade. Democrats will be ready to defend health care and women’s reproductive freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 15, 2019

Alabama just passed a near-total ban on abortion.



No exceptions for rape or incest.



Doctors could face 99 years in prison for providing abortions.



This is a war on women, and it is time to fight like hell. https://t.co/lhwlbyeQsl — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 15, 2019

Outrageous news coming out of Alabama. This law would effectively ban abortions in the state and criminalize doctors for doing their jobs - providing health care to women. https://t.co/90utkxn7J2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 15, 2019

What Alabama is doing is blatantly unconstitutional and disrespects the fundamental right a woman has to make decisions about her own body.



I say to Gov. Ivey: Veto this cruel bill. Stop the attack on women’s rights. https://t.co/yByOIyJ6XL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 15, 2019

The bill will now head to Republican Governor Kay Ivey, who is expected to sign it into law. From there, the path forward is uncertain: Even supporters of the bill do not expect it to survive the review of a lower court.

But that’s more or less the point. The architect of the bill, founder of the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition Eric Johnston, wants to give the conservative-leaning Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to the New York Times, Johnston hopes that his bill will find itself in front of the Court instead of one of the six-week abortion bans that passed in Georgia, Mississippi, or Ohio, so that if the Alabama bill is upheld, it would represent an all-but-complete overturn of Roe. “Why not go all the way?” Johnston asked.