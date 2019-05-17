Elizabeth Warren Has a Plan to Save Abortion Rights

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren rolled out a comprehensive strategy for protecting the right to an abortion on Friday, making her the first major presidential candidate to do so this year. In a Medium post, Warren condemned the Trump administration for working “to gag doctors, spread misinformation, and support so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ that go out of their way to present misleading and incomplete reproductive health care information to women.”

Warren’s announcement comes days after Republican legislators in Alabama passed a total ban on abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Though the law is currently invalid, and women in Alabama can still access abortion, the ban is designed to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices could overturn or at least severely hamstring Roe v. Wade. There are no anti-choice Democrats running for president, and candidates were swift to criticize the Alabama bill and other new abortion restrictions in Georgia, Ohio, and elsewhere. Senator Bernie Sanders also used his email list to raise money for three abortion funds, including the Yellowhammer Fund in Alabama.

Alabama just passed a near-total ban on abortion.



No exceptions for rape or incest.



Doctors could face 99 years in prison for providing abortions.



This is a war on women, and it is time to fight like hell. https://t.co/lhwlbyeQsl — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 15, 2019

This bill is an abomination. The choices a woman makes about her body should be between her and her doctor and no one else. We cannot go back to the dark ages of reproductive rights.https://t.co/FomsiQdnYd — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) May 15, 2019

Outrageous news coming out of Alabama. This law would effectively ban abortions in the state and criminalize doctors for doing their jobs - providing health care to women. https://t.co/90utkxn7J2 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 15, 2019

But Warren’s proposal is notable for its exclusive focus on the expansion of abortion rights. In it, the senator urges Congress to create “federal, statutory rights” to abortion that block states from “interfering” with either a doctor’s provision of abortion care or a patient’s ability to access that care. Warren further urged passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which has already been introduced in Congress. The act would overturn state-level obstacles to abortion, like Alabama’s law forcing women to undergo medically unnecessary ultrasounds before they can receive abortions. She called for the repeal of the global gag rule, which blocks non-governmental organizations that receive U.S. funding from providing or even referring women to abortion care, and the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits publicly funded health care coverage like Medicaid from covering abortion. She closed by endorsing the EACH Woman Act, which would prohibit private insurance companies from refusing to cover abortion services. The overarching goal is to protect the right to abortion from erosion at both the legislative and judicial levels.

Republicans from President Trump to state lawmakers have already escalated their usual anti-abortion rhetoric; Trump, for example, has now repeatedly and falsely claimed that abortion providers kill babies after birth. The president, then, might use Warren’s abortion policies as grounds for a fresh round of attacks on her candidacy. But that might only help Warren. Most Americans still overwhelmingly oppose abortion bans, and older Democrats in particular may resonate with the tenor of Warren’s proposal. The senator, who was the mother of a baby when Roe v. Wade guaranteed the constitutional right to an abortion, deliberately evokes the bad old days in her post. “When I was growing up, long before Roe, people still got abortions. Some were lucky. Others weren’t. They all went through hell,” she wrote.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.