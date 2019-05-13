Emissions From Trump’s NYC Properties Could Lead to Millions in Fines

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a rally at Trump Tower. Photo: Michael Appleton/NYC Mayor’s Office

As president, Donald Trump cares very little about climate change and the pollutants that make it worse. As a businessman, he’s no different.

According to a report in the Guardian Monday, eight Trump Organization buildings in New York City are pumping out roughly 27,000 tons of greenhouse gases every year. That’s the equivalent of 5,800 cars.

Each of those buildings would have to cut emissions by 40 percent, relative to 2005 levels, by 2030 to avoid major fines. That’s part of last month’s landmark New York City Council bill aimed at slashing greenhouse gases. Part of the legislation calls for buildings of 25,000 square feet or more, which account for nearly a third of the city’s carbon emissions, to increase their energy efficiency. After hitting the 40 percent mark in 2030, buildings will be required to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

Buildings that fail to meet the marks will be punished by major fines. The city says the Trump Organization would be hit with $2.1 million in fines every year if it doesn’t make any improvements.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who’s no friend of the president, sought to highlight the Trump Organization’s poor environmental track record on Monday by holding a rally at Trump Tower. The landmark Trump property has been called “one of the city’s least energy-efficient buildings.”

In front of signs reading “NYC Green New Deal,” de Blasio said, “His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City. Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about.”

De Blasio, who is expected to jump into the Democratic primary any time now, also brought out some Trump supporters who rode the infamous Trump Tower escalator with some homemade signs for the mayor.

Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI — Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 13, 2019