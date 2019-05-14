Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Last week, the GOP Establishment, more than ready to put the Mueller investigation in the rearview, was frustrated by the subpoena that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr issued to Donald Trump Jr. Rather than testify before the Republican-led committee, Lindsey Graham suggested on Sunday that the president’s son just ignore the subpoena. By Monday, he revised his statement: Trump Jr. should go physically, but check out mentally. “You just show up and plead the Fifth and it’s over with,” Graham told reporters on Monday.

“You’d have to be an idiot as a lawyer to put your client back into this circus, a complete idiot,” Graham added. The Senate Intelligence Committee hoped to ask Trump Jr. about his September 2017 appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Graham, where he said he was only “peripherally aware” of plans to build Trump Tower Moscow — a claim that was contradicted multiple times in the Mueller report.

Graham, criticized by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal for suggesting the president’s son is “above the law,” may have advised Trump Jr. to pursue the Fifth as a means to avoid a more controversial resolution. By testifying without providing any information, Trump Jr. would satisfy the subpoena and the party quarrel over this revival of Trump-Russia accountability might end there. If Trump Jr. was to ignore the subpoena, the process — and the party conflict — would be much more extended, as explained by Politico:

Contempt is one way forward. But the Senate also has a special option “as an alternative to both the inherent contempt power of each House and the criminal contempt statutes,” according to the Congressional Research Service. The Intelligence Committee and then the full Senate can take civil action to enforce a subpoena in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia or to simply ask for a declaration of the validity of the subpoena, according to CRS.

It’s a tactic aimed more at forcing compliance than punishment and has been used sparingly by the Senate, though the chamber did use the power to compel the production of documents from Backpage.com in 2016, which was accused of facilitating human trafficking.

A report on Monday suggests that Trump Jr.’s current testimony problem is, like so many dilemmas within his family, a self-made crisis. According to the New York Times, Senate Intelligence Chairman Burr made it clear that he had given Trump Jr. had multiple opportunities to cooperate in a process that would have been quiet and unpublicized. Burr told other senators at a private lunch that Trump Jr.’s decision to back out of two voluntary interviews left the committee with no choice but to subpoena the president’s son.