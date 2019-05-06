Jason Alexander Is Angry at Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz is a jerk, according to Jason Alexander. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Ted Cruz, the universally reviled Texas senator, went out of his way last week to mock fellow Senator Michael Bennet and his entrance into the 2020 presidential election. Cruz, whose own bid for the presidency was upended by a guy who called his wife ugly, tweeted that Bennet is running a “Seinfeld campaign — about nothing — that typifies the Left’s empty rage in 2020.”

“In a decade in the Senate, he’s done very little … but he did stomp his foot & yell at me on Senate floor (which he features in fundraising emails),” Cruz wrote.

The wisecrack got Jason Alexander’s attention. The actor, whose George Costanza was a deeply flawed, wholly unlikable person (sound familiar?), tweeted that Bennet is a “great man.” He also channeled his inner Costanza to insult Cruz.

So @SenTedCruz has called @SenatorBennet a “Seinfeld campaign”, claiming it’s about nothing. I’ve met Bennett. He is a great man and real choice for POTUS. As for Cruz - the jerk store called and they’re running out of you. I say, the faster the better. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 6, 2019

Cruz has yet to respond. Give him a few days though, he’ll come up with something.