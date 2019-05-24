Theresa May to Resign as U.K. Prime Minister After Brexit Failures

Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, May 24, 2019. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Three years after the U.K. voted to leave the E.U., it’s still unclear what exactly the divorce agreement will look like, despite Prime Minister Theresa May’s repeated efforts to get parliament to accept her plan. Soon it will be someone else’s problem. On Friday, May announced that she will resign as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, clearing the way for a new prime minister.

“I have done everything I can to convince MPs to back that deal. Sadly I have not been able to do so. I tried three times. I believe it was right to persevere even when the odds against success seemed high,” she said. “It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret for me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”

“I will shortly leave the job that it has been the honor of my life to hold,” she concluded, her voice cracking. “The second female prime minister, but certainly not the last. I do so with no ill will, but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.”

The process to replace May as leader of the Conservative Party and of the government will begin on June 10 (which makes President Trump’s state visit, which starts June 3, even more awkward). There is no obvious successor to May, but frontrunners include former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab. Whoever the next prime minister is, they’re likely to favor a sharper, more disruptive Brexit than the plan May could not get parliament to accept.