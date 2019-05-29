Trump Facebook Ad Suggests Building Border Wall Along Gulf of Mexico

Donald Trump. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump has vacillated on the details of his precious border wall over the years. Should it be made of concrete or steel? Ten feet or 30 feet? With spikes or without?

But one question that has mostly been absent from the discussion is whether the border wall should extend past the border and all the way across the southern coast of the U.S.

That question is now being asked by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort bringing in money for the Trump campaign and the RNC. In a Facebook ad that began running Tuesday, Trump asks supporters for their “IMMEDIATE input on our Official Secure The Border Survey.”

“I plan to review the responses of every American Patriot before my next meeting with Nancy and Chuck,” the ad says. It’s accompanied by an illustration of the U.S. with a dotted line across the southern border. But rather than stopping at the Gulf of Mexico, the logical point at which a border wall would end, it continues across the eastern coast of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Tampa is left open to invasion.

thinking face emoji pic.twitter.com/7KOaR8WIm1 — Philip Bump (@pbump) May 29, 2019

No one expects Trump to know anything about geography — this is the guy who thought Nepal was called “nipple” — but his campaign might want to study up before 2020. Walling off the beach in five states that went for Trump in the last election is probably not a winning strategy.