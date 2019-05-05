Trump Scared to Let Robert Mueller Testify, Despite ‘Exoneration’

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump has been insisting that the Mueller report amounts to TOTAL EXONERATION, having proved NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. As of Friday, he registered no objection to the author of that exonerating report, Robert Mueller, testifying to Congress.

Now Trump is demanding that Mueller not testify.

After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

....to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

One answer to his question of why Congress would want Mueller to testify despite his “strong NO COLLUSION conclusion” is that he did not actually reach such a conclusion.

It is comically obvious that Trump relied on William Barr’s summary to shape a media narrative about the Mueller report that is not reflected in its actual substance. Trump fears a “redo,” i.e., Mueller having the chance to summarize his own work, rather than having his loyal attorney general do it for him.