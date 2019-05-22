Trump’s Mueller-Probe Podium Sign Is Now a Meme

President Trump threw a temper tantrum this morning, storming into a meeting with Democratic leaders and demanding an end to all the investigations into his misbehavior. If they don’t stop conducting constitutional oversight, Trump said, he’d squash any infrastructure deal with the other party. It’s an odd tactic, Trump holding hostage something that would actually help him, but no one (other than Trump himself) has ever mistaken the guy for a master negotiator.
It quickly became clear that the whole gambit was orchestrated when Trump arrived in the Rose Garden at a podium with a printed poster attached. “Mueller investigation, by the numbers,” it read. Numbers followed.
But there was something else there, too — a classic meme template. Someone at the White House probably should have seen this coming.
And if you want to make one of your own: