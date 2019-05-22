Trump’s Mueller-Probe Podium Sign Is Now a Meme

The genuine article. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump threw a temper tantrum this morning, storming into a meeting with Democratic leaders and demanding an end to all the investigations into his misbehavior. If they don’t stop conducting constitutional oversight, Trump said, he’d squash any infrastructure deal with the other party. It’s an odd tactic, Trump holding hostage something that would actually help him, but no one (other than Trump himself) has ever mistaken the guy for a master negotiator.

It quickly became clear that the whole gambit was orchestrated when Trump arrived in the Rose Garden at a podium with a printed poster attached. “Mueller investigation, by the numbers,” it read. Numbers followed.

But there was something else there, too — a classic meme template. Someone at the White House probably should have seen this coming.

Podium set up in the Rose Garden with statistics on the Mueller investigation. pic.twitter.com/1ZcEcXACJ9 — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) May 22, 2019

Since @realDonaldTrump is senile, I fixed his WH Rose Garden podium.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/DPImCdVYiB — A Crafty Arab #CraftyRamadan #RamadanCrafts🌙 (@acraftyarab) May 22, 2019

Fixed the President's Rose Garden sign for him. pic.twitter.com/faQZ4xAPhy — Jim Himes (@jahimes) May 22, 2019

Stunning news from the Rose Garden today pic.twitter.com/7bFdpJdaj4 — joey alison sayers (@joeyalison) May 22, 2019

And if you want to make one of your own:

in case anyone needed a version of Trump in the Rose Garden with a blank sign for creative use pic.twitter.com/MtNWb2Dfc7 — Liz Mackenzie (@LizMackenzie12) May 22, 2019