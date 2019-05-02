Will Robert Mueller Testify? Everything We Know

Robert Mueller. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of the primary takeaways from Wednesday’s Senate testimony by Attorney General William Barr is that Robert Mueller must have his own day in front of Congress. Congressional Democrats have been beating that drum for weeks, but they accelerated their demand to hear from Mueller this week, after it was revealed that he wrote Barr a letter criticizing the AG’s summary of the special counsel report. Here’s what we know about a potential hearing involving Mueller.

Who wants him to testify, and why?

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate first called for Mueller to testify in mid-April when, they said, Barr’s behavior had created a “crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality.” Tuesday’s Washington Post scoop about Mueller’s letter brought renewed calls for his testimony, with several senators saying they want him to explain why he wrote it.

In the House, the chairs of both the Oversight and Judiciary Committees have called for Mueller’s testimony. Representative Jerrold Nadler, the Judiciary chairman, said Wednesday that the Justice Department has agreed to allow Mueller, who is still employed as special counsel, to testify. A date has not yet been set, but Nadler said he’s targeting May 15.

Democrats are eager to hear from Mueller about the decisions he made during his investigation and his thoughts on Barr’s handling of the report. His letter to Barr said that the AG’s summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.” Though a redacted version of the report has been released since Mueller wrote that letter, there’s still great interest in his thoughts on Barr’s behavior.

At least one Republican wants to hear from Mueller too. Utah senator Mitt Romney said Thursday that he’d like to get Mueller’s “take.” And Barr himself was not opposed to the idea when it came up in Wednesday’s hearing. At one point, when he couldn’t answer Senator Amy Klobuchar’s question about whether Mueller reviewed President Trump’s taxes, Barr said, “You could ask Bob Mueller when he comes here.”

Who doesn’t want him to testify?

Lindsey Graham, for starters. Following Wednesday’s hearing, the Senate Judiciary chairman told reporters that he will not be calling Mueller to testify. “I’m not going to do anymore. Enough already. It’s over,” he said. Graham left the door slightly open to a Mueller appearance in front of the committee, saying he’d write a letter inviting Mueller to testify if he wants to dispute any part of Barr’s testimony.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also said he doesn’t need to hear from Mueller.

Does Mueller even want to do it?

House Democrats say he does. The Daily Beast reported this week that Mueller has indicated a willingness to testify, though it’s not clear if it would take place in public. A hearing hasn’t been scheduled though, because the Justice Department is dragging its feet, despite Barr’s assurances that he has no problem allowing testimony from Mueller.