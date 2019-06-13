A real beauty. Photo: ABC

President Trump revealed the prospective new paint job for a redesigned Air Force One this week and it sure looks familiar.

The iconic “luminous ultramarine,” in place since JFK’s presidency, is gone. In its place is the same red, white, and blue color scheme that adorns Trump’s private jet. The major differences are the white and blue swapping places and the giant gold, all-caps “TRUMP” not being on Air Force One. Not yet, at least.

🤔 this color scheme looks familiar pic.twitter.com/waJBxcRfda — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 13, 2019

Trump told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that he came up with the design himself. He’s been closely involved in the deal to replace the two Boeing 747s that are called Air Force One when the president is onboard. In February of 2018, he tweeted about the “out of control” price tag for the new planes. Five months later, the Defense Department announced a new deal with Boeing to build the planes, claiming $1.4 billion in savings. “Air Force One is going to be incredible. It’s gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it’s gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate,” Trump said at the time.

But he might not have the final say on that. On Wednesday, the House Armed Services Committee voted 31-26 to limit the changes to the plane’s “paint scheme, interiors and livery” without congressional approval.

“The Air Force One plane is iconic,” said Democratic representative John Garamendi. “It is known throughout the world … If someone wants to change its appearance, it’s scheme, we ought to have a say in it … If somebody wants the fixtures to be gold-plated, come back here and tell us why it ought to be that way.”

Republicans on the committee accused Democrats of trying to needle Trump, which they denied, noting that the redesigned Air Force One won’t be delivered until 2024. That means Trump will never get to fly it — unless he wins a third term.